The coronavirus pandemic adds to the anguish of hundreds of thousands of prisoners crowded into prisons in the Middle East and the Maghreb, where more countries are adopting containment measures to curb the spread of covid-19.

Although some governments have responded to the call made by human rights defenders to release prisoners, others continue to turn a deaf ear.

Since March, Iran has temporarily released 100,000 prisoners. Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia have released thousands of detainees and Bahrain hundreds.

In Algeria, which is among the countries most affected in Africa by the pandemic with 2,070 pollutions and 263 deaths, President Abdelmajid Tebboune has pardoned 5,000 detainees in early April.

However, the Algerian government, which applies partial confinement, has suspended visits to the booths until further notice, invoking the risk of contamination.

For Kaddour Chouicha, a human rights activist, “confinement is an additional punishment for detainees.”

Chouicha himself was imprisoned in December for having participated in the demonstrations of the “Hirak”, the protest movement against the political system that emerged in Algeria in February 2019.

– “A catastrophe is incubating” –

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Egyptian authorities have stubbornly refused to evacuate prisons where more than 100,000 detainees are crowded, according to NGOs.

And despite the fact that the number of contaminated people is growing in the country, new political dissidents have been arrested.

A true “catastrophe is incubating in prison” due to unhealthiness and prison overcrowding, a former detainee for his opinions, who requires anonymity, tells ..

Released in 2015, this writer was held for two years in the Borg al Arab prison, near Alexandria (north), where he shared a cell with 25 detainees.

“We dreamed that the metal door of our cell would open, when it only led to a corridor where a guardian was located … But that already meant a lot to us,” he says.

He also denounces the sordid conditions of their detention, such as the simple hole dug in the ground that served as a toilet.

At bedtime, it was impossible to sleep on his back due to lack of space, and all the occupants of the cell had to do it on their side, according to the account.

“It is something that destroys you psychologically,” says the writer.

In Syria, a country hit by war for nine years, the covid-19 pandemic has drawn attention to the situation of political prisoners.

Wafa Mustapha, a Syrian militant who participated in campaigns with the United Nations and the Red Cross to force President Bashar al-Assad to evacuate prisons, is also concerned about her father’s health.

“My father has been in Asad’s dungeons for 2,464 days. Seven years we have lived in fear, sadness, anger, hope (…) Now, with the covid-19 disaster, it is more difficult than ever” says one of her messages on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of her with her father.

In Tehran, the Evin prison parlor is the “ideal place for the virus to spread” according to Reza Khandan, husband of lawyer Nasrin Sotudeh, who has been locked up since March 2019, who has described the risks to which the detainees and their families on their Facebook page.

With more than 4,800 deaths, Iran is the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East.

Pessimistic, Laleh Khalili, professor of political science at Queen Mary’s University in London, doubts the ability of authoritarian states to protect public health.

“The threat of the disease can even serve as an instrument to terrorize prisoners,” whose “anguish” will never be a priority in the countries of the region, more concerned with security than with the “health of their citizens,” he says.