The Panda already looks at Europe

05/10/2021

On at 23:29 CEST

Francesc Ripoll

Dream night for the Panda in LaLiga Santander. Of those that every striker dreams of when he is a child. Score a double, that the second is the winning goal in the epilogue and that, in addition, of more than half a ticket to Europe for his team. That’s what Borja Iglesias did, who was the hero of a match that it meant the virtual goodbye of Granada to return to travel through the Old Continent.

BET

GRA

Betis

Bravo, Emerson, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Miranda; Guido, William (Rodri, 80 ‘); Canales (Guarded, 89 ‘), Joaquín (Tello, 71’), Ruibal (Lainez, 71 ‘); Borja Iglesias.

grenade

Aaron; Foulquier, Germán, Duarte, Quini; Montoro (Fede Vico, 13 ‘, (Jorge Molina, 76’)), Gonalons (Neuhén, 76 ‘), Yangel Herrera (Eteki, 62’); Puertas, Machís (Víctor Díaz, 76 ‘); Luis Suarez.

Goals

1-0 M.38 Borja Iglesias. 1-1 M.66 Darwin Machís. 2-1 M.87 Borja Iglesias.

Referee

Soto Grado (Riojan). TA: Víctor Ruiz (55 ‘), Joaquín (64’) / Montoro (12 ‘), Puertas (57’), Eteki (68 ‘), Quini (91’).

Incidents

Game played at Benito Villamarín.

The match for Granada did not start in the best way. Barely a few minutes passed when Montoro had to ask for the change, giving entry to Fede Vico. It was a beautiful game for Monday night. Two teams of different styles but with a goal between eyebrows. Each in his own way, but both came to disturb the opposing goal, although the defense, the goalkeepers and the referees – they annulled a goal to Machís for offside – prevented the can from being opened. Until Borja Iglesias said enough. He sent to save the first one he had. Ruibal attacked the Nasrid defense and He left the leather to the Panda, who controlled, turned and shot. A goal at the height of the game.

Granada jumped more plugged in after the break. You go to know what Diego Martínez said in the dressing room, but he was affectionate. The tables were turned and it was the visitors who took the initiative and began to lay siege. Doors, first with a head and then with a shot that narrowly left, put fear in the body of the Helvetians. Bartra felt it, who made a tremendous error in the exit of the ball and Darwin Machís took advantage of it, who equalized the contest after dodging Bravo. He hit the rojiblanco box in search of the second, although it was Betis who stepped on the accelerator and found reward. After some notices, Borja struck. Soto Grado called for cession in the Nasrid area, and the Panda hunted his own rejection to unleash the madness. Betics, Europe is close.