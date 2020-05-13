The rain has not prevented, for the third day in a row, Calle Núñez de Balboa, in the heart of the Salamanca district of Madrid, from becoming a clamor against the Social Communist Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias. Dressed with the flags of Spain and armed with saucepans, dozens of people from Madrid have come to the protest that has left the balconies and is already taking to the street with the cry of “freedom, freedom” !!! and »Government resignation»!

Madrid takes to the streets to protest against the management of the Sánchez Executive. The people of Madrid are the spearhead of some Spaniards who, after more than two months of confinement, see little progress towards lack of confinement – half of Spain is still in phase 0 – at the same time as they see how political decisions harm not only the freedom of movement, in full alarm, but they are doing significant damage to the country’s economy.

As a sample, the latest decision of the Social Communist Executive to try to obtain the support of the rest of the forces to extend the state of alarm by one month – not 15 days, as was customary – once again shows that citizens, although still fearful of the virus, are they have had enough of the government’s bossing and that their lives depend on the decisions that are taken from a discredited Moncloa Palace.

Núñez de Balboa has become the spearhead. But it is not the only place where the pan against the government is getting louder. Throughout Madrid protests multiply. In Alicante, for example, there was a case on Monday of a spontaneous reaction from all the residents of an area of ​​Playa de San Juan when they saw how several police patrols identified a family who was walking around wearing Spanish flags and with a poster protesting Pedro Sánchez. Shouts of “freedom, freedom !!!” came from the balconies and from the street that they left certain agents unaffected who strictly comply with the orders issued by the Interior Ministry of Fernando Grande-Marlaska.