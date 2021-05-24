The paleontologist who runs a Spanish-Japanese cultural center

José Abel Flores Villarejo is a professor and member of the Ocean Geosciences Group at the University of Salamanca, in addition to directing the Hispanic-Japanese Cultural Center from the same institution. His relationship with the land of the rising sun began 35 years ago through a collaboration with a Japanese university, and since then travel and organizing student exchanges has not stopped. They say that, in his talks, this paleontologist always talks about colors: “White is the color of Japan, because of that white mantle that covers the ground when the cherry trees bloom and also because of the snow on Mount Fuji, visible from many parts of the country ”, he explains to us in this chapter of Science on the Street. “But, in addition, white is the color of colors, that of ice, the Arctic and the Antarctic. It is the color of those poles that are the extremes that are determining all that key gradient so that our entire system, the atmosphere and the ocean, moves, so that the energy goes from one place to another. This engine has existed since the planet is the planet, for 4 billion years practically white has been an intermittent color, sometimes also absent but absolutely decisive, not only for geological aspects but for life itself: life exists and it is as it is because we have white on the planet”, Reflects the scientist.