Next Tuesday, July 14, # 0 premieres the expected television adaptation of ‘The mystery of Pale Horse’, based on one of Agatha Christie’s latest works and which Sarah Phelps has rewritten for the BBC.

The plot starts in 1961, Mark Easterbrook is a wealthy antiquarian who seems to have it all: business success, a beautiful wife and a perfect home, although he still feels enormous sadness at the death of Delphine, his first wife. One day they tell him that his name appears on the shoe of a dead woman and when the other people on that mysterious list begin to die, Mark begins an investigation that will lead him to Much Deeping, an English town that hides ancient traditions, macabre rituals, strange beliefs and in which three witches inhabit a mysterious mansion called The Pale Horse.

British actor Rufus Sewell (‘Dark City’, ‘The Man in the Castle’) plays Mark Easterbrook and leads a cast including Kaya Scodelario, Bertie Carvel, Sean Pertwee, Henry Lloyd Hughes, Poppy Gilbert, Madeleine Bowyer , Ellen Robertson, Sarah Woodward and Georgina Campbell. For their part, Rita Tushingham, Sheila Atim and Kathy Kiera Clarke put themselves in the shoes of the three disturbing … witches.

Leonora Lonsdale is directing both episodes of this new miniseries produced by Mammoth Screen, Agatha Christie Productions and British Broadcasting Corporation. The two episodes of ‘Agatha Christie: The Pale Horse Mystery’ will be released next Tuesday, July 14 at 10:00 p.m. at # 0, consecutively, and like the previous ones ‘Tragic innocence’, ‘The mystery of the rail guide’ and ‘Ten little blacks’, will also be available in the Movistar + on-demand service.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.

EPISODE 1

London, 1961. The antiquarian Mark Easterbrook seems to have it all, although inside he still feels enormous sadness at the death of Delphine (Georgina Campbell), his first wife. When his name appears on a woman’s corpse shoe, everything begins to fall apart for him. Why did Jessie Devies (Madeleine Bowyer) die and why is there a list of names on her shoe? Inspector Lejeune (Sean Pertwee) takes the case forward and questions Mark, who mentions other names that are also on the list. Mark begins to investigate on his own and the investigations lead him to the town of Much Deeping. Delphine, his first wife, visited the site on the day of his death.

EPISODE 2

Mark is consumed with paranoia and fearful that his life is in danger. The perpetrator of the crimes may be someone he knows. With death on his heels, Inspector Lejeune seems increasingly suspicious of him. The protagonist’s past and present collide when in his particular investigation he discovers a link between Delphine and the witch troop. Her second marriage begins to be under great stress and Mark begins to believe in the trade, the dark arts, and the skills of witches.