The Palau Sant Jordi hosts this Saturday a pilot concert “without distance” with Love of Lesbian

The Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona reopens this Saturday for concerts, with the performance of the band Love of lesbian at 7:00 pm, in an experimental pilot test promoted by the platform Festivals for Safe Culture “without social distance and in a safe environment” which will be attended by 5,000 people.

The platform, which integrates the main music festivals in Catalonia, has explained that the concert will serve as a public health study and all attendees must take a rapid antigen test (ART) and wear an FFP2 mask -which will be facilitated by the organization itself- and the spaces inside the pavilion must also be properly ventilated, among other security measures.

The concert will be from 7:00 p.m. and screening will take place in the morning: people with a ticket must choose between the Apolo, Razzmatazz and Luz de Gas rooms and the time they want to go to one of these in which a nursing team will perform the ART.

Access to the venue will be possible after testing negative on the TAR and a temperature control will also be carried out, and throughout the enclosure there will be hydroalcohol available and, both the access, as the bar and restroom service will be differentiated by groups.

The pilot test is based on the pioneering clinical trial of Sala Apolo Barcelona organized by Primavera Sound and the Foundation to Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases on December 12, but unlike this there will not be a population control group to compare the impact.

The presentation of the festival three weeks ago had the support of the Regional Ministries of Health and Culture, Alba Vergés and Àngels Ponsa, and the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, who highlighted that represents a step forward for the return of culture without compromising control of the pandemic.