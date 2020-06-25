The Palais des Festivals de Cannes will hold the Cannes-Do Awards at its facilities, despite the contingency of COVID-19.

The Cannes-Do Awards ceremony is organized by Publicis Groupe.

The event will take place this Friday, June 26.

The impact of COVID-19 in the advertising market and in the celebration of various events of creative stature has had its effect, with a series of changes that warn us of the ability that brands have found to be able to identify with the consumer.

One element that we cannot lose sight of in the midst of these efforts is the one that has to do with the way in which a series of adaptations and efforts are taking place, in order to face the new reality that the COVID pandemic has left behind- 19.

The Palais des Festivals of Cannes, with open doors

Maurice Lévy and Arthur Sadoun, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Charmain & CEO of Publicis Groupe respectively, will be in charge of entering the Palais des Festivals in Cannes this Friday, to celebrate the Cannes-Do Awards.

The appointment is scheduled at 6 in the afternoon of this Friday, June 26, 11 in the morning Mexico City time and will be transmitted through the Marcel platform.

For this edition of the Cannes-Do Awards, 1,400 campaigns registered by 400 agencies were presented, involving 60 countries and 110 cities around the world.

The works were evaluated by a jury of 25 creative managers from the Publicis Groupe network, who rated the creative works to cut all the pieces to a shortlist of 40 campaigns.

On this list of pieces, 15 thousand Publicis collaborators worldwide cast their votes within the Marcel platform and 10 client campaigns, 5 non-profit campaigns and two special awards were selected.

The Cannes-do Awards have been identified as a sample of the creative and collective soul that exists in the advertising community, regardless of the area or brand in question.

“With the Cannes-Do Awards, we want to make sure that we remain united in this difficult time, around what we are passionate about: creativity in all its forms. In a world full of impediments and “I can’t”, thanks to the commitment of our people and Marcel, we can celebrate the best of the creative work of the entire Group and recognize our fantastic talent. It is also a way to thank our collaborators for their hard work in this difficult period and we hope you will put a smile on your face.

We thought it was important to do this event in Cannes to support the city at this difficult time. I want to thank the mayor and his team for their warm welcome and great collaboration, « he said. Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.

As for the mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, the official assured that he welcomed Publicis and acknowledged feeling « that such a relevant initiative takes place here, at a time when it is necessary to give meaning, imagination and intensity to world creation. »

