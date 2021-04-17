The Palace confirms that Prince William and Harry will not walk together at Prince Philip’s funeral



Princes Harry and William.

Photo: OWEN HUMPHREYS / AFP via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the prince william and the prince harry they will not walk side by side during their grandfather’s funeral, prince philip, this Saturday, April 17.

“These are practical changes rather than sending a signal. This is a funeral and we are not going to get carried away by perceptions of the drama“Said Buckingham Palace in a statement retrieved by ‘The Sun‘.

British media agree that Harry will walk behind William for the procession to St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, and that the one who will go to his side will be David Armstrong-Jones, the son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

A spokesman for the Palace also revealed, to the aforementioned media, that all the arrangements were the wishes of Queen Elizabeth II and she ensured that she will be seated alone during the service.

Some royal observers expected William and Harry to walk together at the funeral, however the tension between them sparked speculation about how they would interact in the service and Everything indicates that they will keep their distance.

It is worth mentioning that the two will meet in public for the first time in more than a year after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan markle, renounce their royal duties and it would also be their first meeting after the controversial interview they gave to Oprah Winfrey last month.

The service will air on BBC One and members of the public have been encouraged to watch the event on television rather than travel to Windsor.

