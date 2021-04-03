the Paiosaco-Hierros receives the Ship

04/03/2021 at 7:35 PM CEST

The Paiosaco-Irons and the Ship They continue their journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division with renewed spirits, playing this Sunday at 18:00 the match corresponding to the opening day at the stadium Municipal A Porta Santa.

The Paiosaco-Irons it occupied 12th place in the First Phase of the Third Division with 12 points and figures of 16 goals for and 39 against.

As for his rival, the Ship he was in seventh position in the previous phase of the league with 30 points and a balance of 26 goals in his favor and 27 against.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Paiosaco-IronsIn fact, the numbers show a tie in favor of the home team. The last confrontation between the Paiosaco-Irons and the Ship This tournament was played in December 2019 and ended with a 3-2 result in favor of the visitors.