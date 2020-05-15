The disappearance of Dodó, a victim of the coronavirus at the age of 79, means for this journalist the breaking of a key link that acted as a bridge between different times and cultures. Born in Tiblisi, in the family of a seismological engineer, Dodó graduated from the Faculty of Architecture of the Academy of Arts in that city and later trained as a painter under the direction of the surrealist Juhani Linnovaara in Helsinki.

Lordkipanidze’s biography took a radical turn in 1961 when, on the occasion of a visit by Nikita Khrushchev to Georgia, she was appointed to receive that Soviet leader at the Tbilisi railway station. In the delegation that accompanied Khrushchev was Alexandr (Sasha) Lébedev, an official in charge of working with youth, who fell in love with the beautiful Georgian woman. Dodó was not a member of the Kómsomol (the communist youths), but shortly afterwards he received an invitation to a congress of that organization in Moscow and there they forged the romance that would end at a wedding in Tiblisi in 1962.

Lordkipanidze’s life would henceforth accompany that of Lébedev, but, in parallel, Dodo developed his own world in architecture first (he co-authored the theater for young spectators of Natalia Sachs in Moscow) and in painting later. Dodó was not a compulsive artist; each painting was a carefully crafted experience. Lébedev represented the Soviet Union in different international organizations, and Dodó lived with him in Prague from 1964 to 1971. From that time, the couple kept friends with politicians who in 1968 became dissidents; After a stay in Helsinki in the 1970s, Sasha and Dodó returned to Moscow in 1981 and were there when Mikhail Gorbachev came to power.

We met in 1984 thanks to a mutual friend with Lébedev. As this was a relationship of trust, which came from personal ties and not from work, Sasha and Dodó opened the doors of their home to me. We were friends, not contacts, something unusual between a representative of the Soviet nomenklatura and a western correspondent. But Alexander Lébedev was a man of change and perestroika and also a member of the generation frustrated by the abrupt end of the “Prague spring” in August 1968.

an artwork of Nina Lordkipanidze

Officials who, from the apparatus of the communist party of the USSR, were leading the way to “socialism with a human face”, people who believed in “euro-communism”, like Andrei Grachov, who later came to the dinners at Dodó and Sasha’s house he would be the press secretary for Mikhail Gorbachev. In the long afternoons they talked about politics and openness. Dodó was the great hostess of those meetings, which would have been impossible without her; he prepared the menu always exquisite; organized the framework of the meeting, and gave the guests with their attention and hospitality.

Lébedev and Lordkipanidze, as protective figures, were behind two interesting trips I made to Tbilisi, where, already before perestroika, a profitable parallel economy flourished and from where, under the protection of Eduard Sheverdnadze (first secretary of the Communist Party of Georgia from 1972 to 1985) advocated for a more efficient economic organization. Thanks to Lébedev I traveled through that Caucasus republic to study local experiments in economic self-management. If Lebedev’s world connected with Georgian politics, Dodó’s led to culture, to that mixture of tenderness, irony and humor that so well reflects the Georgian cinema of the time. Those two worlds were complementary in the couple. He was the open civil servant, who was fleeing from bureaucracy and stereotypes, and she was the artist who, with her presence and her work, enriched everything she touched. The end of the Soviet Union surprised them in Prague, where Lébedev was ambassador of Russia from 1991 to 1996. Later Lébedev represented Moscow in the processes of implementation of the Dayton agreements in Croatia and was ambassador to Turkey. Dodó shared that journey.

On March 21, 2019, when this journalist was preparing to undertake an icebreaker trip through the Arctic, the mobile rang. It was the last call I received before I lost coverage for seven days. It was Dodó. Sasha was dead.

The last years of Lébedev, afflicted by various ailments, were not easy and Dodó devoted himself completely to him. After her death, she learned to live alone in the previously shared space, read and walked a lot, visited exhibitions, and thought about visiting Georgia. Dodó returned to life, although he had not painted again. Friends were preparing to remember Alexandr Lébedev on the occasion of the anniversary of his death, but a few days before the planned meeting, Dodó decided to postpone the appointment until the pandemic had passed.

