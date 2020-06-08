The Ministry of Culture mourned the death of the Zacatecan artist Manuel Felguérez, who received the Fine Arts Medal in 2016

The Mexican painter and sculptor Manuel Felguérez died Sunday night at age 91, confirmed the Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto.

Last night the teacher Manuel Felguérez, total artist from Mexico died. His legacy is vast and diverse, his work, recognized worldwide, nurtured the work of other artists. Generous and extraordinary person, endearing. My condolences and accompaniment to his family, especially Meche, ”said Frausto on his Twitter account.

The Ministry of Culture mourned the death of the Zacatecan artist, who received the Fine Arts Medal in 2016 and was the protagonist in Mexico’s dialogue with the international modern art scene.

The Zacatecas government also mourned the death of Manuel Felguérez Barra, of whom he pointed out, was “a key figure in the development of contemporary art, whose work and legacy have been fundamental to the radical renewal of culture.”

The painter and sculptor was born December 12, 1928 in Valparaíso, Zacatecas. He studied at the National School of Painting, Sculpture and Engraving, “The Emerald“, At the UNAM National School of Plastic Arts, at the Grande Chaumier Academy and at the Colarossi Academy, in Paris, France.

Felguérez began as a sculptor in Paris as a disciple of Ossip Zadkine, an artist trained in cubism, although later the Mexican moved to painting.

In 1973, the Zacatecan artist was named a member of the Academy of Arts, while in 1988 he received the National Prize for Sciences and Arts.

He had exhibitions Individuals in Mexico and abroad, among which stand out those carried out in cities such as Berlin, Germany; London England; Paris France; Madrid and Huelva, Spain; Lisbon Portugal; Venice Italy; Brussels and Liege, Belgium.

Manuel Felguérez made more than 50 murals and sculptures in public spaces.

