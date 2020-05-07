Receiving the news that a child will not have a typical development is a shock for mothers who idealized perfect motherhood. Or a frustration for someone who simply gestated with love, decorated every detail of the child’s room, washed the clothes with all hygiene care and planned the child’s entry into the school and the achievement of the diploma years ahead. The script sometimes changes quickly with the diagnosis of a disability. “Each one lives in their own way the mourning of expectation”, says Márcia Magalhães, ex-trilingual secretary of the jewelry chain H. Stern.

“When we get pregnant, we don’t think about what it can be. We think about the basics, what happens, what is typical. Nobody imagines that it will generate a child with a disability. So, when they arrive, it’s a hell of a lot of a surprise “, he recalls. With a smooth delivery and a healthy pregnancy, Márcia felt that close to turning one year her son was developing a little slowly, but she didn’t think it would be serious. “When the doctor said he had cerebral palsy and threw that bomb in my lap, that day I felt a very strange thing, a bad thing, and I realized that my professional life was over. It was the first thing I thought about.”

Márcia Magalhães pregnant with Arthur

Photo: Reproduction

From there, the race for career advancement became a journey for health. In 2016, when Arthur was almost six, an MRI confirmed that he actually had Leigh’s Syndrome, one of eight thousand rare diseases cataloged in Brazil, according to 2019 data from the Ministry of Health. In the country, there are more than 13 million of Brazilians who have rare diseases, according to the portfolio, as well as Arthur, Caio (who you will meet later) and my sister, Júlia, also a carrier of Leigh.

“It is a neurometabolic, degenerative, genetic and mitochondrial syndrome. The mitochondria is what generates energy for our body and Arthur has a defect in this energy generation chain. This causes the muscles to be, in most cases, hypotonic (with little muscle tone and strength, which causes softness and flaccidity), even in the internal part of organs such as esophagus and intestine. Arthur had no losses, only gains. In this syndrome, children come to walk, to talk and they retreat. Arthur didn’t have anything. So, we do not consider that he had a disease progression because he had no losses. The only thing he did very well was suck. After he stopped, sucking for him was over “, explains Márcia.

Arthur and Márcia Magalhães, youtuber of the channel Dicas Especiais.

Photo: Reproduction

Restart



The first-time mother says that it took about five days to effectively digest the information that her son was an atypical child, and face the challenges that were to come. “When we did not have the diagnosis, what most distressed us was thinking that there could be a vitamin that could help in the development or stabilize his condition and we are not using it. I got to the point where I no longer wanted to know what he really had. I decided that I wanted to take care of Arthur, improve his well-being ”.

With a lot of physiotherapy, speech therapy sessions and the support of Hospital Sarah, in Rio de Janeiro, Arthur had some development gains and today he has a stable condition. Márcia, in turn, became a great understanding of her son’s routine. Between mistakes and successes, you have valuable tips that you share on your YouTube channel Special Tips, with more than seven thousand subscribers.

The virtual space, created in 2015, is one of the activities that Marcia is most pleased to develop and that she reconciles with the care of her son, cleaning the house, food and husband, Fabio Magalhães. “Everything for my son comes from me. The therapies are done at the clinic, but we are on call now because of the pandemic. Even a daily cleaner who came every 15 days we need to stop. I do everything myself. My husband works at home, then I hardly have this help. If I ask, I will have it. I don’t like to be disturbing him “, he reports.

For self-care, you only have one hour left for physical activity at home, even when Arthur takes a nap in the morning. Even so, the channel has been out of date for four months. Outside leisure, before quarantine, also involved motherhood. “I have no one to leave Arthur. My parents are elderly, my mother is afraid. My mother-in-law is more relaxed, but she has a social life, she likes to go out and is also afraid to feed him because of the choking. I I don’t feel comfortable holding her up for me to go out. We go out to eat, to go to the cinema rarely. In general, when we go out, I take him. Where I have to go, I carry it with me “.

Márcia Magalhães, her husband Fabio and their son, Arthur.

Photo: Reproduction

From ex-trilingual secretary of a large jewelry chain to full-time mother, Márcia is sure that her routine is not easy, but that things get better with time. “The mothers of children with disabilities usually think that they have great difficulties. I prefer to think that they are different difficulties, but that we get around, that we learn to deal with. And we will meet people, treatments, form groups of I know it’s really hard and I’m in a small group of mothers who take this well. There’s a lot of dads who can’t take it and go away. And each one lives their mourning for expectations in a different way. , each one has their time. We need to live happily and with positive thinking to live healthfully “.

Tereza and Caio at a June party held in 2019

Photo: Reproduction

Rare, not invisible



Tereza Melo is an atypical solo mother of Caio Moreno, 25 years old. But sometimes he jokes that he is a “father” (father + mother), since the only help that the ex-husband only fulfills the financial role with the son. “Unfortunately, men cannot bear to live with pain”, comments the former businesswoman. Tereza, like Márcia, had a completely normal and healthy pregnancy. The surprise about his son’s disability came in early childhood, when the boy started to lose his balance after a respiratory infection. Allied to this came the loss of speech and some movements. It was the – extremely rare – Van der Knaap syndrome developing. Neurological disease has some common characteristics in some patients, such as macrocephaly or increased head circumference (enlarged skull), normal or moderately affected initial psychomotor development and loss of motor coordination.

Tereza Melo and Caio, her son and source of inspiration for the book ‘Rare, not invisible’

Photo: Reproduction

Tereza also took years to discover what her son really had, going through a pediatrician in Salvador, where she lives, specialists in São Paulo and the United States. His entire trajectory is told in the book Raro, non-invisible, which he released in 2019, with a circulation of 500 copies. “I always wanted to share my experience with other people. Because my son and other special children are happy and have the most noble feelings in them,” he explains.

In times of pandemic, Caio’s sunbathing and swimming pool were replaced by lives on television. “He loves music, he loves MPB”, says Tereza. Caio also studies at home, with the support of a home school offered by the State Government and is treated in home care with a multidisciplinary team.

Caio’s mother is also adept at physical activity, which works as an ally to self-care and mental health, as well as the Social Service faculty she is attending. However, the gym routine had to take a break after the discovery of breast cancer and the arrival of cancer treatments.

“And I see my life as an apprenticeship. I don’t see that my son is heavy. My son is love. Of course, I wouldn’t want it to be the way it is. But God gave it to me and I have to accept it with love. After all, we came here to learn, to evolve, to improve “, explains Tereza, one of those moms, who does everything for her son. He has even hired a van to take his son’s wheelchair friends for a walk in shopping malls and beaches in Bahia.

Tereza and Caio in one of their son’s favorite leisure activities: sunbathing and swimming

Photo: Reproduction

“An important thing for me is to be happy and be healthy. So, if he is happy and healthy, that’s what matters. And I look at him and see the happy countenance he has. If I could give advice to a new mother would be for her not to panic, for her to have faith. Everything will be fine and the most important of all is love “.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health