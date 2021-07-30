The painful testimony of the father of the young man from Amorebieta

The father of Alexandre, the young man from Amorebieta (Basque Country) who received a beating last weekend, has granted an interview to Cadena Ser in which he stated that the doctor had told them that “If he does not recover this week, they will disconnect him”. A few hours later, after visiting his son in the hospital, Eugenio explained to the media gathered there that still “very serious” although the doctors who treat him are “optimistic.”

In their conversation on the antenna of the Summer program, the father of the 23-year-old explained how badly they have been and the lack of understanding for what happened. “I’m dead. I can’t sleep, I can’t eat, I can not do anything. Why did they hit him on the head?He wondered. He has seen the video of the beating on several occasions and he does not fail to point out the fact that there are many and the blows received on the head by his son that have caused him serious injuries.

This Sunday it was Alexandre, but according to various media reports, the members of the band The Koala Brothers toured the streets of the Basque town causing several altercations and attacking more people. “Tomorrow is your son. Tomorrow is your daughter, ”Eugenio has warned, drawing attention to the fact that the victim was Alexandre, but it could have been anyone.

After these statements, on leaving the Hospital de Cruces and when asked by journalists about the young man’s condition, he explained that he is very serious and that on Wednesday he had undergone an operation. We have to wait to know how he evolves both from this intervention and from the various injuries caused by the beating, but his father has stated that the team that treats him is optimistic in that sense.

Alexandre was attacked at dawn last Sunday by a large group of people who have already been identified and eight detained, five of whom are minors. The Ertzaintza had them on their radar, since some have antecedents and the koala brothers, as they call themselves, are considered “as conflictive and violent band “.

According to EITB, the regional police have evidence of other similar attacks and assaults that same night and in the same area of ​​which at least four young people were victims. That of Alexandre, who was hit with objects such as sticks and bottles and who continued to be beaten even when he fell unconscious to the ground, was the most brutal of all. The investigation remains open and further arrests are not ruled out.

