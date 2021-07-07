The painful moment that José Juan Macías spent in his presentation with Getafe

The now former player of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara de la Liga MX, José Juan Macías, began to live ‘the dream’ of emigrating to the old continent this Wednesday, as he was officially presented at a press conference by the club Getafe of the Spanish League, but its beginning was not ideal, as it had an embarrassing moment due to an error by the president of the azulón club.

During the presentation of the JJ, the President of Getafe, Ángel Torres, He made a small mistake when pronouncing the name of Macías, exchanging the place of their first names, confusing José Juan with Juan José, as he ended up saying.

“The reason for the call, as you already know, is the presentation of Juan José Macías, for us, first to thank Chivas that we have been able to reach Europe, as Macías wanted, in order to make the leap to Europe and we have a Mexican footballer , which is the first time in the history of Getafe ”, commented the President.

At the time of the error, Macías looked somewhat ‘uncomfortable’ outlining a nervous smile as he listened attentively to the words of Ángel Torres.

After the brief speech by the President of Getafe, Macías thanked Torres for his words and Chivas’ facilities to allow his transfer, but he did not let the manager’s mistake pass, clarifying his’ real name ‘, as a reporter from the Spanish press had followed mistakenly with the thread of the President of the azulón club.

“Hello, Juan José, welcome, for the Getafe fan, how would you define yourself as a player, if you could highlight three skills,” asked the reporter.

“Well, speaking of defining, we are going to start first, José Juan, not Juan José, so that it becomes clearer, from there,” Macías commented with a laugh and then described his soccer qualities.

