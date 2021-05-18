“The pain was unbearable”: Robert De Niro explains his injury on the set of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Robert De Niro was in Oklahoma, filming ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, when he suffered a leg injury that forced him to return home to New York. It was already predicted that this fact would not alter the filming times of the new Martin Scorsese, since it was said that the interpreter would also take two weeks off. In case there were any doubts, the same 77-year-old actor has been in charge of clarifying some details about his character:

“In ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, I’m a pretty sedentary character in a way. I don’t move around much, thank goodness. So we’ll figure it out.”, he assured. “I just have to do the procedure, keep my leg straight in a certain position, and let it heal.” In an interview with IndieWire, De Niro also delved into the details of the incident: “Somehow I broke my quad … I just stepped on something and fell. The pain was excruciating and now I have to fix it. especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it is manageable. “

A hopeful future

In his statements, De Niro wanted to highlight that Apple TV + production would not premiere exclusively on the platform. “It has to be shown in theaters. (…) It’s a very important component. By the time the film is ready, hopefully everything is back to almost normal.”

The two-time Oscar winner He also wanted to express his opinion on the future of the exhibition in the audiovisual, showing himself very predisposed to collaborate. “If I can contribute in any way to help people decide to go to theaters, great,” he said. “I hope that as the next few months go by, we find ourselves closer and closer to going back to theaters in the form in which we used to. If I can help in any way to induce people to go, make an announcement or go to a crowded theater “that has its restrictions” of course I will. Movie theaters are essential. “

De Niro plays in Scorsese’s tape William Hale, Ernest Burkhart’s cattle uncle, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is about the homonymous book by David Grann, based on the murders of the Osage tribe in the 1920s, a period known as the “Reign of Terror.” There is no final release date yet, but we can at least rest easy knowing that this incident will not delay the film’s release any longer.