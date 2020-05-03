Our new reality within the quarantine brought not only reflections of what the world will be like when we leave, but it has also made us see everyday facts that, repeated day after day, can no longer be denied. These are presences that have been noticed. How many clothes do we “need” per day, per week or for the whole month?

Our social lives, which almost do not exist during this period, prove that the less intense our social interaction is, we certainly change less clothes.

Without happy hour meetings, dinners, parties with friends or even family, we have less need to change clothes.

Home office has the same consequences. At home, even with virtual meetings, we wear more casual clothes that, in the past, when we met in person, were much more elaborate. We are seen in “half screen” and showing our new models of shoes is absolutely unnecessary.

Conclusion: we dress to be “seen” by others, to convey a message, to make an impact, to tell who we are and where we come from. Even if this portrait is not true, it is what we want the world to see and believe.

When that figure inside the house and little exposed has to get in touch with herself more, what really matters in the clothes we wear? Comfort, of course – being alone and uncomfortable doesn’t make any sense. So, fabrics that are pleasant to the touch and that let the body breathe are welcome.

The color? Yes, we use colors that please us and not those that are in fashion. Some people feel that the energy of red will bring it intensity; there are those who need white to feel at peace. In this new normal, the important thing is more to feel than to show. In that direction, and after our seclusion has passed, perhaps these two points should go hand in hand forever.

Looking more deeply at what we wear in times when clothes stay longer on our bodies, accompanying us in limited movements around our homes, we try to get to know their raw materials better. The clothes that “bother” tell me on the label that it is 100% polyester. Perhaps, for the first time, this makes us understand why this fabric made with non-renewable resources, from chemical substances extracted from crude oil or gas, with great use of water and also from recycled plastic bottles, does not leave the body breathe and is so criticized.

In the new normal of the fashion world, the inner label will say more about who we are than the outer label or the brand logo. It will be like the package leaflet of the remedies that we read so carefully so as not to harm our bodies with undue dosages.

The “label on clothes” will show us whether or not we are harming the environment, if the clothes we wear tell the truth about who we are. From this leaflet, we will find a safe way to contribute to the entire chain that tries to guess our desires by inventing trends. It will no longer be necessary to elaborate. The most important thing, certainly, will be.

