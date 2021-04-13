The Pacific tribe that considered Prince Philip their “god”

While in the UK he laments the death of Prince Philip, The other side of the world a tribal community in the Vanuatu archipelago is also mourning, In the pacific.

During decades, two towns on the island of Tanna worshiped the Duke of Edinburgh as a god-like spiritual figure.

Now a formal mourning period is in effect, and dozens of tribal members gathered Monday in a ceremony to remember Prince Philip.

“The connection between the people of the island of Tanna and the English people is very strong. We are sending messages of condolence to the royal family and the people of England, ”Chief Tribal Leader Yapa said, according to the Reuters news agency.

For the next several weeks, the villagers will gather to perform rites for the Duke, who is seen as a “Descendant of a very powerful spirit or god who lives in one of its mountains”explains anthropologist Kirk Huffman, who has studied tribes since the 1970s.

They will likely perform ritual dances, carry out a procession and display memorabilia of Prince Philip, and the men will drink kava, a ceremonial drink made from the roots of the plant of the same name.

And the duel will culminate in an “important meeting.”

“A lot of wealth will be on display” in terms of yams and kava plants, notes Vanuatu-based journalist Dan McGarry.

“And there will also be pigs, because they are a primary source of protein. I would expect numerous pigs to be slaughtered for the ceremonial event. “

“The journey of a hero”

For half a century, the Prince Philip Movement prospered in the villages of Yakel and Yaohnanen; At its peak it had several thousand followers, although the number is believed to have dropped to a few hundred by now.

The people of Yaohnanen have been preparing kava for the mourning ceremony. (Photo: Reuters)

The villagers lead a simple life in the jungles of Tanna, similar to that of their ancestors.

Wearing traditional clothing remains common, while money and modern technology, such as mobile phones, are rarely used in the community.

Although they live several kilometers from the nearest airport, “simply they decided disavow the modern world. It is not a physical distance, it is a metaphysical distance. They are 3,000 years away, ”says McGarry, who visits villagers frequently.

According to the centennial kastom or culture and way of life of the villagers, Tanna is the origin of the world and aims to promote peace, and this is where Prince Philip has played a central role.

In time the villagers came to believe that he was one of them and that with him it was fulfilled the speaking prophecyba from a member of the tribe that “left the island, in its original spiritual form, to find a powerful wife abroad”Huffman says.

“By ruling the UK with the help of the queen, he was trying to bring peace and respect for tradition to England and other parts of the world. When he was successful he could return to Tanna, although something that prevented him was, according to them, the stupidity of the white people, the jealousy, the greed and the perpetual fight ”.

With “his mission to literally plant the seed of Tanna’s kastom in the heart of the Commonwealth of Nations and the empire,” the duke was seen as the embodiment of their culture, McGarry notes.

It represented for them “the journey of a hero, a person who undertakes a search and literally wins the princess and the kingdom.”

No one knows exactly how or why the movement started, although there are various theories.

One idea, according to Huffman, is that villagers may have seen her image alongside that of the queen on the walls of British colonial outposts when Vanuatu was still known as the New Hebrides, a colony run jointly by Britain and France.

Another interpretation is that it arose as a “reaction to the colonial presence, a way to reappropriate and regain colonial power by associating with someone who sits to the right of the ruler of the Commonwealth” of Nations, says McGarry, pointing to colonial history. sometimes violent from Vanuatu.

The villagers live in traditional houses in the Tanna jungle. (Photo: Reuters)

But experts are sure that in the 1970s the Prince Felipe Movement already existed, cemented by the royal couple’s 1974 visit to New Hebrides, where the duke reportedly participated in kava drinking rituals.

What did Prince Philip do with all this?

In public, he seemed to accept the bows, and Shipping various letters and photographs of himself to the tribesmen, who in turn presented him with traditional gifts over the years.

One of his first gifts was a ceremonial club called the nal-nal, which was presented at a 1978 gathering called by villagers to request more information on Prince Philip, which Huffman attended.

So the British commissioner came down, did a photo slide show of Prince Philip. Hundreds of these people were waiting, sitting or standing under the bushes. It was so quiet we could hear a pin drop, ”Huffman says. .

“One of the chiefs gave him a club to pass to Prince Philip and he wanted proof that he had received it.”

It was sent to the United Kingdom, where photographs of the Duke holding it were taken and later sent to the archipelago.

The tribe continues to keep those images, among other memories.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth observe ceremonies on Pentecost Island in the New Hebrides. (Photo: BBC)

In 2007 several members of the tribe met with the duke in person.

After flying to the UK for the Channel 4 reality show Meet the Natives, Five tribal leaders had an off-screen meeting with the Duke at Windsor Castle, where they presented gifts and asked when he would return to Tanna.

His answer, as reported by members of the tribe later, was cryptic: “Chen it’s hot, I’ll send a message “. But it seemed to please them.

Although Prince Philip was known for his outspokenness and has been criticized in the past for being culturally insensitive, in Tanna “he is considered very understanding and sensitive”Huffman says.

His connection to the tribes continued through Prince Charles, who visited Vanuatu in 2018 and drank the same kava as his father decades ago.

He also received a staff in the name of the Duke from a member of the Yaohnanen tribe.

Prince Philip was seen as the personification of Tanna’s “kastom”. (Photo: BBC)

A son who continues his father’s mission?

The death of the duke has inevitably brought to the table the delicate question of who will take his place in the spiritual pantheon of the tribes.

The discussions have already started and it may take some time before it is decided who will be the successor.

But for observers familiar with Vanuatu, where tribal custom usually dictates that the title of chief is inherited by male descendants, the answer is obvious.

“You could say that the duke has let Carlos continue with his mission,” says Huffman.

Even if the Prince of Wales becomes the latest incarnation of his deity, Prince Philip will not be forgotten any time soon.

Huffman believes that the movement is likely to keep its name, and has been told by a member of a tribe that they are even considering starting a political party.

But more importantly, “there has always been the idea that Prince Philip will return one day, either in person or spiritually,” says Huffman, adding that some may think his death will trigger it.

And so while the Duke of Edinburgh rests at Windsor Castle, there is a belief that your soul is making its final journey through the waves of the orPacific ocean to its spiritual home, the island of Tanna, to reside with those who have loved and revered him from afar all these years.

