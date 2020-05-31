The Pacific League has great economic, but also social importance: Canizales

▲ The entrance to the stadiums of the Pacific League is one of the highest in the world, so baseball has a great impact on the collective dynamics of the region.Photo @LMPbeisbol

Juan Manuel Vázquez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. a11

When the strong heats drop in northern Mexico, the freshness heralds the arrival of the baseball season. People wait eight months for October to mark an annual cycle that brings with it the start of the most deeply rooted show in the region, the Pacific League, whose teams not only represent a sports competition, but are also benchmarks of identity and social activity in the region.

The entrance to the stadiums of the League is one of the highest in the world, says the organization’s president, Omar Canizales. The presence of the public, then, is a fundamental element in the finances of the teams and also part of the collective dynamic in many northern cities.

If the effects of the coronavirus pandemic prevent public attendance at stadiums, they will not only affect the economy of the teams, whose coffers greatly benefit from the entrance of the ticket offices, but will also have a strong impact on sociocultural life. from many communities.

We have been like crazy analyzing possible scenarios for the start of the season in October, Canizales says; one would be with a limited audience in the stadiums, it can be between 30 and 50 percent, with very rigorous measures to avoid putting at risk players or workers or assistants.

With this scenario, it is possible to start the economic machinery on which, he says, some 800 families depend directly. They are very clear that this season will not be profitable for anyone, but also – and that is what the LMP president emphasizes – they can fulfill the social function of a very important activity in the life of many communities.

The worst scenario would be not being able to play with the public, he says it in a tone as if to conjure that possibility; doing it behind closed doors would mean reducing costs to the maximum and the economic impact for all would be very strong.

The Mexican Baseball League, the other organization in this sport, has not been able to start its season and they warn that playing behind closed doors is not feasible. They trust that in August the sanitary traffic light with which the country will operate will allow them to start and extend it until October, which could join the traditional winter competition, as they call the LMP.

At the moment what should prevail is solidarity and flexibility in all areas, says Canizales; if we do not understand that we are facing a new reality we will not be able to move forward; we are all there to support each other and find solutions.

.