The owners of the supposed ‘caravaggio’ descend from an editor of the Constitution of Cádiz

Michelangelo Merisi Da Caravaggio. (Photo: Getty)

The family that owns the supposed caravaggio comes to light, and descends from an editor of the Constitution of Cádiz of 1812 and an architect from the Valley of the Fallen. The Pérez de Castro Méndez family, responsible for the IADE design and fashion school, is the owner of the work that was to be auctioned on April 8 at the Casa Ansorena in Madrid, as confirmed to El País by Jorgue Coll, CEO of Colnaghi, one of the most important antique dealers in the world.

The painting is an Ecce Homo from the 17th century, an oil on canvas measuring 111 by 86 centimeters, which had originally been attributed to the José de Ribera circle and estimated at just 1,500 euros.

On the same day the auction was to take place, the work was declared unbearable by the Ministry of Culture. Shortly after, it was protected as an Asset of Cultural Interest by the Community of Madrid after a report from the Prado Museum. There are “well founded and documentary reasons” to attribute it to the Italian Baroque painter, they concluded.

For this reason, Coll will travel to Spain from London, according to El País, to coordinate the study and analysis of the work with “experts in Caravaggio.”

A family inheritance

Before being delivered to Ansorena for auction, the painting hung in a house in the Salamanca district of Madrid. It was a family inheritance that the three children of Mercedes Méndez Atard, artist, daughter of Diego Méndez –architect of Valle de los Caídos– and wife of Antonio Pérez de Castro, had decided to put up for sale through the auction house.

The supposed caravaggio came to the family through the father, Pérez de Castro and, as Jaime Mato, CEO of Ansorena, told in an interview with ABC, …

