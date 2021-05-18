The owners of the most viewed YouTube video will sell it as a work of art

It was published 14 years ago and shows a little brother biting his older brother’s finger.

Has over 881 million views on YouTube

On May 23, it will disappear from YouTube

The protagonists of the most viewed video on YouTube they are not so children anymore not so adorable. It’s been 14 years since his parents uploaded the images of the youngest biting his older brother, but the scene was so successful (and still is) that they have now decided to auction it off.

Charlie bit my finger (‘Charlie has bit my finger’, in English), the most watched viral video in the history of YouTube, will disappear next May 23or from the Google video platform, after its owners have announced that they are going to auction it and sell it using the NFT format.

NFT, short for non-fungible token, is a blockchain-based technology that guarantees the authenticity of a file in digital format like a work of art, as well as who owns it.

Posted 14 years ago, the video of just 56 seconds It shows two brothers, three and one year old, Harry and Charlie, and the little one bites twice – each time harder – on the older’s finger.

Although originally it was uploaded to be seen only by the children’s relatives, with more than 881 million views on YouTube, Its creators assure that it is the most watched viral video in the history of the platform.

An auction with the possibility of re-recording

Since May 23, this video will be permanently deleted from YouTube, as the Davies-Carr family, to which Harry and Charlie belong, who currently have 17 and 15 years respectively.

The deletion of the video will take place one day after the video be auctioned, on May 22 at 4:00 p.m. in Spanish peninsular time, in NFT format. This day is precisely 14 years since its publication.

The buyer will become the sole owner of the video, and you will also have the opportunity to create un new parody video, with the participation of Harry and Charlie.

The NFT format grows

Recently, the NFT format has been used to sell for 69 million euros a digital artwork by artist Beeple, while Japanese video game studio SEGA has announced that it will sell images and soundtracks of its classic video games as artwork.

On other occasions they have also been viral and memes the protagonists of big sales of NFT, as is the case of the meme ‘Disaster Girl’, sold for 500,000 dollars, or that of ‘Nyan Cat’, for 600,000.