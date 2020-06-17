A 55-year-old woman and her 40-year-old daughter were sentenced on Tuesday to 8 years in prison in the framework of a case started in January 2018 by the finding of six older adults (three men and three women) in a state of abandonment , in a house that functioned as a nursing home in the Buenos Aires city of Tres Arroyos.

The judge of the Tres Arroyos Criminal Court, Veronica Vidalcondemned Liliana Sánchez and her daughter Carla Barroca to the penalty of 8 years in prison for considering them co-authors of the crimes of « abandonment of a person in five acts and abandonment of a qualified person in one act, all in actual competition » and « ordered the disqualification for a term of ten years for the task authorized of the care of people « .

In the context of the allegations, the prosecutor Facundo Lemble He had requested a sentence of 4 years in prison for the two women, who were in charge of the place where the nursing home operated.

For her part, the defender of the two women, Elisa Hospitaleche, asked for acquittal when he understood that the existence of the crime was not proven.

The ruling establishes that « certified copies of this resolution be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Health of the province, the Geriatric Senior Adult area, and with the due knowledge of the Office of the Attorney General, so that the existence of other possible crimes of public criminal action, as well as serious administrative irregularities regarding the omission of authorization and due control of the Sanitary Region I, the Municipality of Tres Arroyos and the official curatorship, as well as any other intervention of public officials that results anomalous ».

The discovery occurred on January 31, 2018, when six older adults were rescued from inside the house located at Calle Güemes at 1,300 in Tres Arroyos. The operation had been ordered by prosecutor Lemble, based on a complaint received at the Women’s Police Station.

According to the judicial file, the prosecutor considered that Sánchez and his daughter « had placed the six people in a situation of abandonment, endangering their health. »

Likewise, he explained that « within the framework of the case, the investigators also verified that there were deficiencies and irregularities in the energy and gas facilities of the home, as well as in the hygiene conditions and food of the six people who lived there » .

According to what was indicated, the older adults that were found in the place « presented skin lesions, had scabies, lice and different injuries, among others, as well as poor hygiene conditions. »

There were grandparents with bone fractures. The only food found was two packages of expired sausages in the refrigerator. The yard was full of used diapers. In addition, several of the elderly are malnourished. And in different sectors of the property there was no electricity supply.

Neighbors of the place maintained that there were situations of abuse and that the grandparents lived in unsanitary conditions inside the nursing home. In addition, they assured that the owners of the home did not pay the salary to the employees who worked in the place.

After being rescued from the nursing home, the older adults were transferred to a care center where, after being assisted, they returned with their relatives.