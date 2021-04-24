The owner of Mercadona’s rapador to the Government with a single speech

Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, during the presentation of 2020 results and forecasts for 2021. (Photo: Rober Solsona / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The president of Mercadona, Juan Roig, has sent fine but forceful messages against decisions adopted by the Government with which he is not at all satisfied; it is more, for which he feels harmed, both he as an employer and his workers in terms of health.

At the conference on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the company in the exercise of last year and the forecasts for this, he left signs of having felt abandoned in terms of vaccination and damaged in tax matters.

Under the slogans that “a country needs entrepreneurs with a high level of responsibility who take risks” and “a society is more prosperous if it has more entrepreneurs, and less prosperous if it has fewer”, Roig has been vindictive in his speech, understanding that During the pandemic, the Government has treated them as an “essential sector” for what they have been interested in.

“We who had gone to bed on the 9th (March) as food vendors became of a higher level, we were an essential sector, and they have respected us less in vaccines, in the rest they have declared us an essential sector”, has pointed out. Which has not happened.

In fact, the coronavirus has been able to damage more than it has finally damaged the future of the company. Due to the little support it demands from the Executive, Mercadona had to take as a preventive measure sending 5,000 people home in this pandemic: 1,000 for presenting symptoms of coronavirus and 4,000 for being people belonging to risk groups (pregnant, diabetic, chronically ill …).

To this must be added that it took them a while to supply masks to their employees. Roig even had to face an outbreak of internal rebellion and mediate so that it did not reach more.

Another area of ​​contention with the policies promoted by the Pedro Sánchez government is that of taxes. In full controversy over the tax reform promoted by the Ministry of Finance chaired by María Jesús Montero, which will make large companies pay at least 15% in Corporation Tax, Roig has sent a clear message in this regard: you have to “be proud of paying taxes, but those that are due, no more.”

Mercadona