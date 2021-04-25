The owner of Mercadona’s rapador to the Government with a single speech

Juan Roig, president of Mercadona, during the presentation of 2020 results and forecasts for 2021. (Photo: Rober Solsona / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The president of Mercadona, Juan Roig, has sent fine but forceful messages against decisions adopted by the Government with which he is not at all satisfied; moreover, for which he feels harmed, both he as an employer and his workers in terms of health.

At the conference on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the company in the exercise of last year and the forecasts for this, he left signs of having felt abandoned in terms of vaccination and damaged in tax matters.

Under the slogans that “a country needs entrepreneurs with a high level of responsibility who take risks” and “a society is more prosperous if it has more entrepreneurs, and less prosperous if it has fewer”, Roig has been vindictive in his speech, understanding that During the pandemic, the Government has treated them as an “essential sector” for what they have been interested in.

“We who had gone to bed on the 9th (March) as food vendors became of a higher level, we were an essential sector, and they have respected us less in vaccines, in the rest they have declared us an essential sector”, has pointed out. Which has not happened.

In fact, the coronavirus has been able to damage more than it has finally damaged the future of the company. Due to the little support it demands from the Executive, Mercadona had to take as a preventive measure sending 5,000 people home in this pandemic: 1,000 for presenting symptoms of coronavirus and 4,000 for being people belonging to risk groups (pregnant, diabetic, chronically ill …).

To this must be added that it took them a while to supply masks to their employees. Roig even had to face an outbreak of internal rebellion and mediate so that it did not reach more.

Another area of ​​contention with the policies promoted by the Pedro Sánchez government is that of taxes. Treasury chaired by María Jesús Montero, who will make large companies pay at least 15% in Corporation Tax, Roig has sent a clear message in this regard: you have to “be proud of paying taxes, but those that are due, no more.”

Another field of discord with the policies promoted by the Government of Pedro Sánchez res Economicas), the contribution it makes in taxes to the country, both as payer and collector, and in 2020 it was 1,900 million euros. And, despite what the labor reform may defend, it is clear that it is 21% in Corporation Tax, which has translated into 364 million for the Treasury last year. The aforementioned amount is completed by 766 million of business contribution to Social Security, 263 million of VAT, 387 million in withholding of its workers for personal income tax and another 150 million more of the worker’s social contribution.

In this regard, Roig has affirmed with a reproachful tone that it is a sum “that nobody is going to highlight tomorrow but that I like to put on the table”. And he went further, noting that thanks to what was contributed in Spain we can enjoy “a public system of justice, universal health that helps us with the virus and also universal training.” Here, he has left another taunt: “another thing is how that money is managed”.

Despite everything, Roig is optimistic and expects to grow 3.7% this year and obtain a profit similar to that of 2020, of about 700 million euros. Of course, as long as what it claims is fulfilled: “the economy cannot be stopped.”

