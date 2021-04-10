The owner of Mercadona promotes baby cribs that will change parents’ dreams

Juan Roig, CEO of Mercadona and Margarita de la Peña, director of operations and partner of Petite Marmotte. (Sources: Quality Sport Images / Getty Images and YouTube / PetiteMarmotte)

Juan Roig, owner of Mercadona, has been seduced by the revolutionary idea that will change the rest of babies and, therefore, that of their parents. Through Lanzadera, its accelerator and business incubator, it promotes Petite Marmotte, a name that will surely soon become familiar in almost every home.

The business field in which the company focuses is that of children’s rest and, as the name suggests, the objective of its products is to encourage sleeping like marmots. It is created by Margarita de la Peña, who, according to her interview with elDiario.es, “with the birth of her sister Paula’s first child, she realized that there was a need that was not being met.” Which? Indeed, the dream of babies that, for her, “is the main concern of all parents.”

The solution he came up with was create “innovative solutions” -products- of organic cotton, also “suitable for atopic skin”, to “take care of children’s rest”. And so his company was born in 2018.

Lanzadera did not let this brilliant idea escape and at the beginning of the year it took Petite Marmotte into its bosom to make it grow. In fact, they are already focusing on other markets beyond the national one.

Among your products can be found Nesting cribs, knotted pajamas that facilitate diaper changes, pajamas-blankets, protective cushions, wedges, sleeping bags, etc., made of organic cotton.

About Petite Marmotte, its creator defines it as “an online store of organic cotton products focused on improving the sleep of babies and their families”. The company is in charge of the entire design and manufacturing process, “carrying out tests until the desired quality is reached,” as De la Peña explains.

The brand’s star product is the co-sleeping nest crib, which has a unique design that makes it both a travel crib and a crib reducer. It has different colors and traces to choose from and it is fully removable and washable. In addition, the lower part has an opening to extend its usefulness and includes a latex mattress at the base, as specified on its website. The determining factor of the product is that it uses certified organic cotton that ensures the softness of the nests, being hypoallergenic and breathable. An also relevant fact: it is one hundred percent Spanish product.

Petite Marmotte White Nest Crib. (Source: petitemarmotte.com)

The objective of the company is to grow with a view to offering products that make a difference not only for babies, but also for slightly older children. This is demonstrated by its latest launch, the pajama-blanket, which covers 0 to 8 years.

