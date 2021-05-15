The owner of Mercadona drives a cryptocurrency business to pay for everything

Juan Roigr during the presentation of Mercadona’s results; photo illustration of a Bitcoin logo on a smartphone. (Sources: REUTERS / Heino Kalis; Omar Marques / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Lanzadera, the accelerator of Juan Roig, CEO of Mercadona, has chosen Criptan in its ‘Growth’ phase, for those startups that have consolidated their business model but need to grow a little more. It is a platform that allows its users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and that, in addition, is reaching very important agreements for its implementation in people’s daily lives.

Criptan is defined as “the easiest, fastest and safest way to use cryptocurrencies” without charging hidden fees, that is, without users incurring costs for the purchase and sale of products. The app is available on both Google Play and the Apple Store. Starting to use it is as simple as registering, connecting the account created with your bank and starting to buy crypto.

The company is founded by Jorge Soriano and Jaume Sola and its growth is unstoppable: in 2019 it had a turnover of 480,000 euros and just one year later, in 2020, 10 million euros. In this first quarter of 2021, it has reached a business volume of 16 million euros. Its mission is to normalize the use of cryptocurrencies mainly in Spain, where, according to Soriano in an interview with El Economista, “the change of mentality in people is already being perceived.”

As a result of its work and the impulse of Lanzadera, Cripton has managed to close three collaboration agreements that greatly consolidate its objective of normalizing payments with cryptocurrency in different sectors, guaranteeing maximum security to its users.

Last April, the association with Mirai, the company specialized in hotel distribution, was announced, thanks to which Criptan users for using their cryptocurrencies to pay in more than 2,000 hotels.

The first establishments to join the agreement are the Hotels Bécquer and Kivir in Seville.

Another relevant agreement reached has been with Housers. The real estate crowfunding platform will use Criptan’s exchange services to manage the exchange of cryptocurrencies to euros – initially, only Bitcoin. Thus, any user of the platform may be a participant in any of their projects. It is neither more nor less the leading company in its sector in all of southern Europe.

Read more

The alliance with Houser was announced this May, as happened with Motoreto. This, thanks to the agreement with Criptan, has become the first used vehicle platform in Spain that accepts payments with cryptocurrencies. A milestone in a sector as traditional as the automobile sector.

As if all this were not enough, Criptan has recently taken another step in terms of security, providing its users with an excellent level of reliability thanks to an agreement with Onyze, one of the benchmarks in Europe in terms of cryptocurrency custody. It is no small feat, as it is commonly said, considering that last year cryptocurrency thefts by hackers exceeded 1,400 million.

Cripton is going to conquer the world to make it more accessible, with the backing of a giant like Juan Roig, who always helps to generate new weighty alliances. Will we ever pay at Mercadona with cryptocurrencies?

VIDEO | A Tesla for a Bitcoin

More stories that may interest you: