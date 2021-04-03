The owner of a bar in Valencia stabs a man in a fight to go to the bathroom without using

National Police agents have arrested the owner of a bar in Valencia as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of attempted murder, after apparently nailing a man in the arm a kitchen knife large and try to stab him in the abdomen beforehand.

Apparently the victim had used the bathroom of the premises without paying No consumption, starting a fight in which he has thrown the display case, glasses and plates from the bar to the ground.

The events occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon, when the agents were commissioned by the 091 Room to go to a bar in the Centro district where there had been a fight between two people, as reported by the security forces in a statement.

Once there, the agents observed a man bleeding profusely by one of his arms, for which they requested health care and the wounded man was taken to a hospital.

The policemen found out that, apparently, the attacked man had entered the bar with the intention of using the toilets and the owner had told him that in order to make use of these he had to make a drink, to which the man would have replied that I would have a drink after leaving the bath.

Once the man left, he allegedly stated that I was not going to consume anything and then an argument broke out, in the course of which the victim he threw down a display case, as well as glasses and plates who were on top of the bar, and then left the premises.

According to the agents, the owner of the bar went after the man wielding a large kitchen knife and apparently tried to stab him in the abdomen, but the victim dodged it. Then allegedly stuck the knife in his right arm, causing the victim a bleeding wound. The aggression did not continue because the knife broke.

The agents located and intervened the knife, 24 centimeters long, which was on the floor of the establishment, broken in two, next to a trail of blood. The suspect has told the police that he had gone after the victim with the knife with the intention of stabbing him and that he has not continued his aggression “because the knife has been broken”.

For all this, the police they have arrested the owner as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of attempted murder. The arrested man, a 43-year-old man of Chinese origin with no police record, has been brought to justice.