the own operating system suits the smartwatch

For a year and a half I have been using the Huawei Watch GT2 as a regular device. What began as a very good smartwatch, especially in terms of battery, over the months its limitations began to take its toll, mainly compared to other smartwatches presented later by the competition. It badly needed an update.

For this reason, when Huawei introduced the Huawei Watch 3, the first with its own HarmonyOS operating system, I wanted to see first-hand how it had evolved, and if it is still one of the reference smartwatches outside the Apple world.

Huawei markets two different models: Huawei Watch 3 Pro and Huawei Watch Classic. Some differences are that the Classic version has a ceramic body while the Pro version is a titanium alloy with sapphire crystal, much more resistant. As for price, the Classic version costs 369 euros and the Pro, 449 euros.

Among the novelties, it includes an AMOLED screen, eSIM, the possibility of installing applications and a navigation menu in the form of a mesh. As for large absences, despite having NFC, it does not support mobile payments (at least for now).

Huawei Watch 3 by the hand of HarmonyOS

Whether we come from a previous Huawei smartwatch, as is my case, or if we have it for the first time, we will need to download the Huawei Health application and bind it to the device. When I downloaded the application from the Google Store, all I had to do was update it so that it began to recognize the most recent devices.

To do this, a QR code is displayed from the watch that takes you to install an update from the Huawei App Gallery. A process that takes two minutes. With the application installed, we can already find the Watch 3 on the list and link it with our mobile to continue using it normally.

With respect to the previous model, instead of the two physical buttons that we had on the right side, the Huawei Watch 3 it has a crown on top to zoom with when we turn it. It also helps us to access the applications menu. The bottom button stands out less than in the previous edition, and you can assign a shortcut to it, for example accessing the start of activities.

eSIM and NFC, although without mobile payments

Another novelty is the possibility of installing an eSIM in the Huawei Watch 3. If before we could receive calls as long as it was connected to the phone, now we can leave it at home and make and receive calls from anywhere.

The incorporation, for its part, of NFC technology leaves lights and shadows. Lights, because the possibilities of use are wide but also a great shade, and that is still not suitable for mobile payments. In an age like the one we live in, in which contactless payment has spread by leaps and bounds, presenting a smartwatch that does not allow payments is a chore and places it one step behind the competition.

Improved navigation and ability to install applications

Navigation through the watch has been improved in two respects. In the previous version, the menu was displayed vertically while in the new Huawei Watch 3 we have a menu in the form of a mesh, with which it will be easier for us to move. In addition, the crown of the physical button also helps us to zoom in and focus on a specific point, much more comfortable than scrolling.

The other novelty is the possibility to install applications, always from the Huawei application store. At the moment they are very limited but we assume that as Huawei continues to close agreements with developers, the catalog will be larger.

One of the biggest drawbacks is that, the third generation of Huawei smartwatches, still does not allow to respond to notifications, not even with predetermined messages.

Battery: a reduction in the expected autonomy

One of the main aspects that made me opt for the Huawei Watch GT2 as the main smartwatch was its battery. Using it 24 hours a day, he easily exceeded seven days, and often approached ten.

With full and full use, the battery lasts 3-4 days. With saving mode, it exceeds ten.

With the improvements included in the Huawei Watch 3, including switching to an AMOLED screen, that autonomy has been drastically reduced. In my case, using the watch at full capacity, without capping any of its functions, I have reached four days of autonomy. However, it incorporates an interesting option that allows you to enter a kind of ultra-saving mode by which the Huawei Watch 3 interface becomes a Huawei Watch GT2, and in that case we can once again exceed ten days of autonomy. Although it does not make sense to always live limited, it is a very valuable option for emergencies and if we do not have access to its charger.

The charging process also worsens with the new watch, the charging time exceeds an hour and a half.

Sports and sleep monitoring

In this sense, few changes are observed between the Huawei Watch 3 and the previous model. It includes GPS so we can know the location and route of our outdoor sport from the Health application. Monitoring is rigorous in practically all sports, including some more challenging ones like pool swimming.

As for sleep, it also collects in a very exact and complete way the values ​​while we sleep. Hours of light, deep or REM sleep and evaluates the quality of sleep with a score between 0 and 100.

Health and emergency call

Another novelty of the new Huawei Watch 3 is the incorporation of the possibility of making an emergency call, both proactively and reactively. In the event of a fall, the watch enters emergency mode and sends an alert to the person we have previously configured. We can also press the upper button five times and the watch will send a message to the emergency services.

When it comes to monitoring health-related data, the Huawei Watch 3 measures body temperature, oxygen saturation, and heart rate. All, yes, for guidance.

Conclution

The new strategy of Huawei’s consumer division, after the hit received in its smartphone division, is to create an ecosystem of products with HarmonyOS. In the first product launched, the Huawei Watch 3, it must be recognized that the user will not miss anything, and you will see how the integration with your smartphone is perfect.

Regardless of the operating system, the Huawei Watch 3 improves on practically everything, and it is one of the smartwatches to consider. The downside of not having the option of mobile payments is the only thing that can make the buyer doubt.

If the price is the same as with its predecessors, FreeBuds headphones gift promotions and discounts of almost 50%, everything indicates that will become one of the best-selling watches, leaving the Watch aside.

Starting with a smartwatch seems like the smartest way to make your own operating system known to the general public. If it works, it will be more likely to make HarmonyOS not a drawback when it comes to buying a device.

