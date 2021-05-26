The overwhelming images of the eruption of a volcano in Iceland that has been active since March

Immense rivers of lava that emerge from the bowels of the earth and furrow the surface of an erupting volcano in Iceland. These are the shocking images that were captured by a drone near the capital of the country, Reykjavik.

The eruption started in march near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula and has since continued to spew rivers of magma that run down the mountain.

Since then, this impressive spectacle of nature has attracted a good number of curious, who come to contemplate these overwhelming images.