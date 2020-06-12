The song selection process of La Arrolladora Banda El Limón begins with a walk between a father and a son along the boardwalk in the Mexican city of Mazatlán and ends with the release of the song and the video, as happens this Friday with Igual , the new single from the legendary band.

“We loved this song because it feels modern, but it tells in simple language an experience that many people have lived in their love life,” Josi Beltrán, one of the vocalists, told Efe in a video call in which his partner also participated. Esaul García and Don René Camacho, the founder of the group.

Finding it, like the rest of the more than 50 songs that La Arrolladora has placed on the popularity charts of the Mexican regional genre since its foundation in 1997, was not easy.

The members of the band, on and behind the stage, receive hundreds of proposals, which reach the artists themselves or the production team, led by Fernando Camacho, the son of Don René.

In this case, Igual was written by Vicente “Compa Chente” Pérez, who is also a composer of other hits by the band such as Cedí.

“It was easier because we had already worked with him, but he still had to go through the process,” Beltrán said.

In most cases, the songs that La Arrolladora includes on their albums come from long car rides by René and Fernando Camacho.

“He tells me we are going to take a walk along the boardwalk, which is about 11 kilometers away in Mazatlán. And there we hear the songs. There are times when I don’t like one, but if Fernando insists, I always end up giving him the reason, because he has an incredible ear. If he says that something is going to be a success, he has always been right, “Camacho Sr. revealed.

Among those accurate hits have been themes such as Between kiss and kiss, written by Aaron “La pantera” Martínez, who reached the top places in Mexico, Central America and the United States in 2017, and “We must not see each other” by Joss Favela, one of the successes of 2019.

Don René recognized that sometimes there are great surprises. Just as there are songs that the band loves, but does not connect with the public, there are others that work far beyond what was expected, as happened with “In the pure bones”, the 2003 song.

“It still amazes me how that song even opened the doors of the tropical market for me. I didn’t expect it,” he revealed.





THE SAME DIFFICULTIES

There are songs that sound simple, but they are very complicated when it comes to interpreting them. One of them is precisely his current single, which was recorded by García as the main voice.

“It was very difficult for me. I couldn’t give him the emotion he needed. I don’t know why. Josi was very generous with me, he has always helped me, but in this case, we talked a lot to get to the point of emotion that this topic needs.” , admitted the singer.

It was not for lack of experience. García has been part of La Arrolladora since 2017 and has been in charge of successes such as It is not going to be so easy, Lying lips, Do not fall in love with me, I am happy and I have not managed to learn, among others.

The artist also starred in the video, directed by Fernando Camacho. La Arrolladora stressed that both the song and the audiovisual production were completed in January “before the pandemic”.





A MODERN HISTORY

Unlike other videos from the Mexican regional, Igual’s has a minimalist and modern aesthetic. Recorded in the Mexican city of Monterrey, the only characters are García and a model.

History finds them in a luxurious house, with solar panels and contemporary design.

Visually, the message is clear: The Overwhelming Banda El Limón speaks to the future of the genre and to all kinds of fans and without geographical borders.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad