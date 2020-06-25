Long ago, in a lively cinephile after-dinner conversation, one of the participants made a sacrilege in the form of an opinion: from his always respectable point of view, the old films by Clint Eastwood are not so good. For this fool they were entertaining films but they are not the wonders that everyone seems to believe today. This statement seemed crazy to me, but then he dropped an atomic bomb on the table: The outlaw was just a western of the bunch. And that way it did not happen.

I understand that Clint Eastwood’s movies as an actor are mythical for various reasons. The western of Sergio Leone they were pure amusement and demystification of a genre that was already beginning to show obvious signs of exhaustion in the late 1960s. Leone with his excessive and peculiar style (imitated today by many including Tarantino) and thanks to the music of the great Ennio Morricone created unforgettable moments of cinema with his stories shot in Almería with Italian money. The western spaghetti were a real find, they were excessive in many moments and they took too many stylistic liberties but it is undeniable that they are pure entertainment. Moments like the final duel with the clock in Death had a price (1965) are great moments of CINEMA with capital letters.

The cinema about the American West that had reigned in the previous decades gave way to a new generation of directors who gave us a much more pessimistic view of the genre. There were no more handsome hunks or one-piece heroes. The world was changing, the boundaries between good and evil were no longer as defined as in previous years. I suppose that the Vietnam War and all its social repercussions caused a turn towards a more adult, less idealized cinema. The clean and neat one-piece heroes played by John Wayne, Gary Cooper or James Stewart gave way to other types of heroes (or antiheroes) much more ambiguous than Clint eastwood incarnated like no one else. Directors like Sam Peckimpah or the same Leone They present us with a violent, dirty, dusty (or muddy) West full of mean and cowardly characters. Peckimpah’s twilight western had great Wild Group and The Ballad of Cable Hogue its maximum exponents.

Clint eastwood developed a career in North America primarily under the command of the ever efficient Don Siegel. With Siegel (author also of the wonderful The invasion of the body robbers, 1956) Eastwood shot westerns as the funny Two mules and a woman (1970) or the magnificent The seducer (1971), the latter being a clear reference to the cinema that Eastwood would later develop. But they also did together Alcatraz’s escape (1979) and police like The human jungle (1968) and above all Dirty Harry (1971). Siegel’s films were very good, witnessing the transition from classic to modern cinema, they were the sixties and seventies, they are not all masterpieces but they are far superior to any action or thriller film of today. In our memory it will remain forever Dirty Harry, his lapidary phrases and his peculiar way of crushing the bad guys. It is true that a fascist and macho whiff surrounds the character but that makes him even more charismatic. The Mee too movement was unthinkable at that time.

Eastwood seemed to be just an actor with a very good plant and a tough face, but he soon learned to shoot with Siegel and Leone (they are not bad teachers, to be honest) and began to develop a cinema that was more than interesting at the same time as commercial . The quality of unite quality and commerciality It has been one of Eastwood’s main achievements.

In his first films as director Eastwood returned to the genre he knew best: western, but with a peculiar look. His fifth film as a director was The outlaw (1976), a peculiar western written by Philip Kaufman and that it was inspired by the true story of the outlaw Bill Wilson. Kaufman himself began directing the film but soon collided head-on with Eastwood. The creative and personal differences between Kaufman and Eastwood led to Kaufman’s dismissal, prompting Eastwood to take over the leadership himself. We will not know what He would have been like if the law had been ended by Kaufman but what we do know is that it is a fundamental piece of Eastwood’s tetralogy on the western with Coward’s Hell (1973), The pale horseman (1985) and Without forgiveness (1992). Likewise, his career as a director was in crescendo with other genres with outstanding results such as Chill in the night, The bridges of Madison, Million dollar Baby, Mystic River or Gran torino. It is true that his latest films are not at the same level, but a man of his age cannot be required too much, he does enough to continue being active with 90 years.

When I saw The outlaw When I was little (yes, on Saturday Cinema) I was amazed. It was a dirty, dark, pessimistic movie but with a certain optimistic message at the end. Firstly, Josey Wales is not on the side of the good guys. He is a character marked by tragedy and hatred, a man who enlists in the American Civil War in search of the murderous Yankees of his family. But the war ends and he has not found the murderers and is also on the losing side. The bad guys lost the war but those who won it might not be that good. Not an easy situation but Josey Wales does not give up easily. With everything against him and with nothing to lose, he will start a flight forward in search of revenge that will leave a trail of blood in his path.

Eastwood builds here one of his best characters, who are always the same with small variations. The scar on his face, the hat, his crutches, the sound of the spurs at every step and the continuous way of chewing and spitting tobacco make Josey Wales an icon, almost a myth of the cinema. Despite being a famous renegade, Wales no longer kills if he can avoid it (he gives his opponents a chance to flee) but he has no regrets if he has to.

In the tenacious persecution that is established in his search Wales will meet many characters: Indians, trappers, the elderly, women, bounty hunters and ruffians of all kinds. But above all pariahs of society. The outcasts who have no place in the new order born after the war will join Wales in his flight. A kind of community will form in Wales’s disowned caravan, a world apart from the abusive law of the winners. As if it were a messiah, Wales surrounds himself with the marginalized of society and directs them towards a better world (although the road is full of thorns). This is where He Outside the Law, apart from being an entertaining film like few others and technically brilliant, acquires an almost epic dimension. More than a twilight western I would say that it is a messianic western. In a world that is collapsing and without values, it will be the outcasts of society who are looking for a separate place to live. Wales bets on living his way without following the strict rules of a hypocritical society (something Eastwood would later deal with in Coward’s Hell). Despite the fact that revenge has moved his actions, Wales finally decides to abandon that path and live in peace. At the end of the film Josey Wales can kill her persecutor but decides to let her live claiming to be someone else. Josey Wales is dead. Thus, He Outside the Law also narrates the singular redemption of a violent gunman.

So by boat a few mythical scenes of Him Outside the Law soon occur to me. Wales’ head-on collision with 4 of his pursuers in a village or that of the bounty hunter who is given the opportunity to forget about the matter and return home to his family (and he makes the wrong decision) strikes me as memorable scenes to the height of the best westerns in history. On the other hand side like the Indian chief or the dog are simply endearing. It is true that we have to put up with the sentimental partner of Eastwood at that time, the inevitable Sondra Locke, but it doesn’t do anything wrong.

By the way, in 1986 the return of Josey Wales was released, a sequel that was initially going to be written and directed by Eastwood but that finally fell into the hands of Michael Parks. No comment.

I, of course, do not think that The Outlaw is an average movie, but one of the best westerns in history. Or at least one of my favorites. And on top of that the film has a moral. As it says at the end of the film, dying is not a way of living.

THE OUTSIDE THE LAW (The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976)

2020-06-25

8 Final Note

Readers Rating: (1 Vote)

9.4