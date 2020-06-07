“Without justice,” they proclaim, “there will be no peace.” They want to be “treated as human beings.” They consider that “nobody is doing anything” while people continue to die from police brutality. They say sad, fed up, outraged. And they take to the streets of their cities every day to protest the latest episode of police violence against African-American citizens resulting in death, that of George Floyd, suffocating on the knee of a policeman while calling for help during an arrest in Minneapolis.

Racism is still the big issue in American society, and many citizens have said enough. From Los Angeles to New York, from Minneapolis to the gates of the White House in Washington, the protests remain intense 10 days after Floyd’s death.

Donald Trump points his accusing finger at “the extreme left” and Antifa, a diffuse anti-fascist movement that lacks a national structure. The president even threatened to designate it as a terrorist group, but the FBI has found no intelligence to support Trump’s decision.

What you see on the streets are citizens, especially young people, who are protesting for the most part in a peaceful way. As the afternoon progresses and the curfew approaches, which many cities have been decreeing for days, the protests heat up. The provocations and shouts against the police follow one another. And in some cities, groups of rioters have starred in violent episodes of vandalism and looting of shops.

Arrests and police charges continue to occur, but the violence of the first days has been offering certain signs of remission. The bulk of protesters want peaceful protests not to be tainted by violent episodes. They are aware that the world is watching them. These are some of their stories and their reasons.

Natasha Jennings, 27, Los Angeles

Natasha Jennings attended a protest for the death of George Floyd in Hollywood for the first time on Tuesday. They waited for the tension on the looters of the demonstrations to drop a little “because that is not the message.” The message to her is: “We just want to be treated like human beings. That is what we have been asking for 400 years, that they do not treat us differently. They bury us just like you. We have a heart like you. ” He believes that George Floyd’s video has made this claim explode because “people are fed up.” “A lot of people have seen that video and it has struck their hearts. Hear an adult man call his mom? If it doesn’t come to you, you shouldn’t be here. ” The handmade poster Jennings was carrying read: “You kill our men and then you make fun of us because we have no father.”

Filmmaker Sean See and student Jaden See, Los Angeles

“We came for George Floyd and all the other African Americans killed by police brutality,” Jaden See, a student who just finished high school, said Tuesday in Hollywood. “Stop. This has been going on for decades. It is clear that people are dying from police brutality and nobody is doing anything. ” He goes with his brother, Sean See, filmmaker. “I am glad to see that it is moving from coast to coast, and even in other places, such as Japan or London. It gives the impression that something is going to change at last, ”said Jaden See. What has caused the outbreak, he believes, “is that the death of George Floyd is only the tip of the iceberg. It was going to happen sometime. But seeing him, seeing that policeman, has broken people’s hearts. ”

Steven, 59, physicist, and Sabiyha Prince, 61, anthropologist, Washington

“The reason we are here is not a good one. I am sad, angry and disgusted, “says Sabyah, while her husband, Steven, claims to be living the happiest day” in the last three and a half years. ” For them, the first thing to do is eradicate white supremacy from police departments across the country. “This is the weapon they have used against us for a long time,” says Steven. They have been fighting daily for 400 years, they say, and they think that their children, the twelfth generation of their family, were the first to be born without any limitations to vote. “But voting is only one part to produce a change. We need to be on the street and make it known that we are not going to return to things as before, “adds Sabyah.

Jasmine Washington, 22, Economics student, Washington

Jazmine Washigton walks with a friend offering disinfectant gel to protesters. He has attended protests from the start, which he describes as peaceful, but regrets that the Trump Administration “is not listening and is making the situation increasingly difficult.” As the only black student in her class, she confesses that she has felt discriminated against several times. “No matter how smart you are, people only see race and color,” he laments. She just wants to feel safe walking down the street and that there is justice when a police officer murders an African American. For her, the first thing is for the President of the United States to recognize that there is a problem and face the people he leads.

Rachel Prucha, 25, New York

Waitress at a bar in the city, Rachel Prucha attends the protests in New York with a banner that says: “Latinxs by BLM [Las Vidas Negras Importan]” “None of us are the same until we all are,” he explains, behind a mask with a mushroom print. “As a Latina, I cannot ask for the abolition of ICE [Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas, encargado de la deportación de inmigrantes indocumentados] if blacks killed by the police die every day, “he says.

Kalel, 21, New York

Kalel works at a bike rental store and is the father of an eight-month-old, who he doesn’t want to see grow up in “a country where he can be killed for being black.” He understands looting as a product of anger and because “it is about fucking the system.” “But we must learn from Martin Luther King, who defended non-violence. The opposite will harm us. America is not alone. Everyone is watching us and it is important that they can identify with us. ”