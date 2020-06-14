Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Red Barrels revealed The Outlast Trials, the next installment in its horror franchise, in late 2019. Since then, we hadn’t heard from the game, but fortunately this changed today.

During the PC Gaming Show 2020 part of the horror that The Outlast Trials will offer was shown. The title will be set during the Cold War era and will offer us a cooperative multiplayer experience.

Up to 4 players will be able to participate in the games that will take place in mysterious facilities where controversial experiments are carried out. Scientists are looking for ways to control people’s minds, so you’ll have to do something about it.

Red Barrels did not take a look at the atmosphere that The Outlast Trials will have. As you imagine, we will explore gloomy spaces. No details on its mechanics have been released. Below is the video:

