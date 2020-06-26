The announcement of The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch it was a pleasant surprise for the hybrid’s catalog and its launch delays (the last one due to the Coronavirus pandemic) suggested that there would be plenty of time to polish the technical section. It was not the case and the performance and other technical aspects turned out to be the least disappointing (as we already highlighted in our analysis). Aware of this, Virtuos, the team in charge of the port is already working on a patch to fix those bugs as revealed Private Division, the publisher of the title, on her Twitter account.

Employees of Halcyon! A patch for The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch is in the works, and the team at Virtuos is investigating to further improve the game’s performance. We will let the community know once we can confirm this update is available. pic.twitter.com/7oz4CTarkW – Private Division (@PrivateDivision) June 25, 2020

“A patch for The Outer Worlds is being worked on on Nintendo Switch. The Virtuos team is investigating how to improve game performance. ” There are no more news or deadlines, the message indicates that they will notify the community as soon as it is available.

See also

The Outer Worlds It landed on Nintendo Switch at the beginning of June and even then, after analysis and comparisons made with versions of other consoles revealed that the technical section left much to be desired although one of the biggest problems was always the game performance. Hopefully the patch will serve to improve the quality of a title that, for everything else, is a good bet on the part of Obsidian Entertainment in the hybrid.

Virtuous, the managers of the port, already have experience in transferring games of this caliber to Nintendo Switch since they have been in charge of the L.A. versions. Noire, Dark Souls Remastered or Bioshock: the collection, among others., with much better results, although it is true that this The Outer Worlds it is a much newer game.

Source

Related