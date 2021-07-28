The ‘Outer Banks’ Cast Played An Intense Game of Charades to Find Out Who’s the Best Actor – ‘That’s So Emo’ Cosmo

The cast of Netflix’s Outer Banks is officially back for season two, baby! In preparation for the new episodes, we gave the group a bit of healthy competition. They played an intense round of charades with Cosmo to see who the best actor is and let’s just say … they tried their best.

So here’s the deal. Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, and Rudy Pankow each got assigned an emoji. From there they had 30 seconds to ~ perform ~ their symbols, and simply hope that their fellow castmates could figure out what they were referencing. It’s actually wildly entertaining to witness all of the panic. Who could have ever anticipated the 🌵 emoji would be the hardest to guess? Watch the game to see which Outer Banks star came out on top, and be sure to check out season two of Outer Banks, streaming on Netflix starting July 30th!

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

