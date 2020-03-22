The outburst of the Santa Fe Security Minister against the repatriated Argentines: “Not only do we look for them and bring these chetos, but we also use the test kits on them”

The Santa Fe Security Minister, Marcelo Sain, published statements on social networks that generated controversy in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The minister continued his criticism of returnees and defined them as “Chetos” that “we not only search and bring” but “we use the test kits on them”. Sain defended this position, referring to the fact that these teams “It would be essential to use them in asymptomatic patients to have the exact dimension of our emergency with the virus.” And he finished: “We have few kits and we dedicate them to the upper class.”

And he continued: “We are not going to make it through this crisis (low contagion rate and few deaths) through the health system and the police, but rather through the social fulfillment of compulsory isolation.”

Then he charged again against the returnees as a matter of class and argued that “the upper and upper middle class, responsible for importing the virus must now submit to the law and police controls” And he asked himself: “Isn’t this a matter of serious insecurity? Doesn’t a severe police state correspond to insecurity?”

“There is no only state solution, let’s take care of ourselves, taking care of and complying with the quarantine”, concluded after the outbursts.

A month ago, the official had also generated controversy after giving a television interview. Sain had been invited to the Crónica television studios to discuss the brutal violence with mafia overtones that deepened in the first two months of the year in Santa Fe. During the conversation with the journalists present in the television studio, the official issued his opinion but after concluding the interview, the host of the program, Mauro Federico, thanked him for coming to Buenos Aires to explain the situation and that’s when Sain responded with an unfortunate joke: “I came to rest because if not there they shit on me ”.

Meanwhile, while the third day of the total quarantine elapses, in the Ministry of Security led by Sain, they reported that so far there are 818 detainees, 2401 calls, of whom 1,946 cases were intervened.

In addition, they detailed, for example, that in one of the procedures carried out last night, three youths of 29, 31 and 27 years were arrested on the Rosario-Santa Fe highway, in a car whose driver was drunk and where the police seized 81 grams of cocaine , added the source consulted.

In this sense, the deputy governor of Santa Fe, Alejandra Rodenas, declared today at a press conference in Rosario: “As Governor (Omar) Perotti said, these are not sympathetic measures, but we must all understand that compulsory social isolation must be observed, that violators are going to be delayed and prosecuted, they are going to form a judicial case and We are going to be very hard on the controls. “

Another controversial case in Santa Fe occurred in the city of Rosario with the arrest of Fernando Riccomi, a well-known businessman in the world of medicine and also head of the Ceibos rugby team.

The arrest was at his home for failing to comply with the mandatory isolation after returning from Chile. The team, which Riccomi leads, went to play in the Andean country, when he returned he made a stopover in Córdoba and there the entire group was placed in mandatory quarantine, but he managed to return to Rosario. As his movements were public knowledge, a group of neighbors aware of all this denounced him and today ended up detained at his home.