The outbreak, which now has 21 positives in a residence, was started by a worker who refused to be vaccinated

The coronavirus outbreak detected in the San Juan de Segura nursing home (Gipuzkoa) there are already 21 positives, which would have been infected through a worker who refused to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to local media, several workers refused to be vaccinated and ended up infecting residents, that had been previously inoculated with both doses of the Pfizer-BionTech serum.

The outbreak was discovered after screening users after one of the workers tested positive. All cases the patients are well, they do not present symptoms, and they have been transferred to the Eibar Hospital “for prevention and to avoid contagions within the residence,” according to what he told the Provincial Council of Gipuzkoa.