The week starts bearish on Wall Street. The red of the losses is repeated in the second session of the month of May – Labor Day is celebrated in September in the US – while the accusation crossing between Washington and Beijing add a new concern to investors. The collapse of manufacturing indices in Europe and the collapse of Hong Kong’s GDP do not help either.

The resurgence of tensions between China and the United States has raised fear of an escalation in the trade war. The president himself Donald Trump has explained that he will review that the commitments made by the Asian giant are being fulfilled in the Phase One agreement to determine whether it is advisable to continue advancing the dialogue or resume the tariff escalation. And all this after repeatedly accusing Beijing of having manufactured the Covid-19 in a laboratory.

With this scenario that promises new turmoil, the Dow Jones it loses 1.4% until it loses 23,400 points. The S&P 500 yields 1% and drops from 2,800 points. More solid, the Nasdaq it falls back about 0.6% and holds the 8,500 integers.

To make matters worse, the fear that the de-escalation measures announced by some countries and territories may be too hasty and the start of an even worse scenario than the one known and discounted to date, also strikes investors’ spirits. In this sense, Germany has already announced that it will paralyze the planned schedule for some initiatives.

The impact of the coronavirus continues to be felt in and out of the bag. The fashion firm J.Crew presented this Monday a debt restructuring proposal through its acceptance of the American bankruptcy law. At the moment, the agreement of 71% of its creditors and 78% of the bondholders seems to ensure its survival, but the key will be in the final details of the agreement.

Focus on Ferrari and Buffett

For his part, Uber has announced that stops providing Uber Eats home cooked food delivery service in seven countries (Czech Republic, Egypt, Honduras, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Ukraine). The company’s objective is to focus efforts on those markets in which, the listed company explains, it has the potential to become the first or second largest player in this business. Their titles fall 3%.

In the reporting season, Ferrari take over. The Italian carmaker recorded a profit of 166 million euros in the first quarter, which is 8% less than a year ago. Although the company has beaten forecasts, as with the delivery of 5% more vehicles, the 87% reduction in the Asian market It has led the listed company in Milan and New York to reduce its annual forecasts. Its shares are up nearly 5% on Wall Street.

The actions of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment arm of Warren Buffett, are also placed under the spotlight. The company just announced record losses in the first quarter of the year for $ 50 billion. Their titles lose 2.7%, but those of airlines such as Delta Airlines (-9%), American Airlines (-8%) and Southwestern airlines (-7%) after the renowned investor said in his quarterly balance that he was wrong to bet on this sector given the complications caused by the arrival of the coronavirus.

