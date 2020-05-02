“The Piñeravirus is more deadly than the coronavirus.”

The phrase that alludes to the President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, was read on one of the posters with which some 200 people returned to the streets of the city of Santiago to protest this Monday, April 27.

Cars throw water, tear gas canisters and hard confrontations between protesters and the police again took Plaza Italia –or “Plaza Dignidad”, as some renamed it–, the epicenter of the social outburst that broke into this South American country on October 18 of last year.

Despite the health emergency, the image was repeated in other regional capitals, such as Antofagasta, Concepción and Valparaíso, where there were also barricades.

It was a symbolic day, since not only was the 93rd anniversary of Carabinieri, the Chilean police institution, but also because it was remembered that the day before – April 26 – it was the original scheduled date for the plebiscite that it seeks change the Constitution inherited from the Augusto Pinochet regime.

Since the arrival of the coronavirus in this country, in mid-March, the agenda that sought to decompress social tension has gone into the background and, with it, the referendum was postponed for the October 25.

The intense protests, meanwhile, seemed to have ceased. Or, at least, that was thought.

However, they have slowly gained relevance again, although in much smaller groups.

The reason behind –explain its protagonists– is not different from the one that motivated the “awakening” of Chile in October: social discontent with the inequalities of the political and economic system that reigns in this South American nation.

In the Metropolitan region, more than 60 protesters were arrested on April 27, according to Carabineros. THE PRESS / .

“The coronavirus made inequalities visible”

“We protest because the Chilean system is much more cruel than the coronavirus,” he tells BBC Mundo Dove Grunert, who has attended all the protests since October and is behind the organization of some of the protests that have occurred in the midst of the pandemic.

For her, everything that initially led them to take to the streets “continues in force”, such as inequity in wages and access to health and education, among others.

“There is inequality, injustice and constant support for businessmen and economic groups”he points out.

A similar opinion is shared by the photographer Christopher Venegas, who has also participated in the demonstrations.

“There is no credibility in the government or in the political class. Social demands are on the surface, ”he tells BBC Mundo.

Venegas affirms that with the coronavirus “even more in evidence the problems of the people ”.

“On the subject of education, for example, in this country not everyone has a computer, who can do online classes? The issue of health too; in some places there are no supplies, there are no supplies ”, he indicates.

According to Cambridge University academic and social movement expert, Jorge SaavedraThis last point is precisely one of the most important things that explain the “outbreak” of the demonstrations.

“What the coronavirus has done is make visible the structural inequalities that were protested at the time”, he tells BBC Mundo.

“If Chile protested before about inequality in health, that has now become evident. The same has happened with the job insecurity, where it has been seen how fragile the system was. It was shown that the market did not solve the problems because now the market itself is asking for help from the State, “he adds.

In the face of the emergency, however, the Chilean government has designed a series of measures to face the consequences of this crisis.

This is how a Economic Emergency Plan that, with the injection of US $ 11,750, seeks to protect employment and support workers by providing liquidity to companies of all sizes.

It was also decided to reinforce the budget of the health system – it will be supplemented with 2% constitutional – to ensure that it has the necessary resources in the face of the pandemic.

On the other hand, an Employment Protection Law was established -which seeks to protect jobs-, and a fund of US $ 2 billion was created to protect the income of the most vulnerable (informal workers without contracts), among others things.

During the April 27 protests, there were fierce clashes between protesters and the police. THE PRESS / .

In any case, this is a reality that not only strikes Chile. In other Latin American countries there is a similar perception.

Due to the paralysis of the economy due to the quarantines that seek to face the pandemic, Much of the population in the region has been affected by the loss of employment or by a decrease in their wages.

This has given way to a deep social unrest that has been reflected in street marches, blockades and cacerolazos in countries such as Colombia, Mexico and Bolivia, among others.

“The coronavirus has exacerbated social differences”Saavedra explains.

And, in the case of Chile, the academic affirms that the great demands that have been demanded since October “are still there.”

“There is a political subject who still does not feel heard. And who believes that, if it stops manifesting, it will be forgotten “, indicates.

Plebiscite: Will it take place on October 25?

Among these demands, perhaps the most relevant and symbolic is the change to the Constitution in force in Chile since 1980.

It is a request that was heard strongly in most of the protests that took place in recent months in this country.

The lawsuit found a way out on November 15, 2019, when the Chilean parliament reached a historic agreement where a plebiscite was established to be held in April this year.

In it, the Chilean citizens were going to be able to choose whether or not they supported a constitutional change and the mechanism for the elaboration of a new Magna Carta.

However, the coronavirus changed plans and the referendum had to be postponed to October 25.

But in recent days some political leaders they have questioned its implementation again due to the pandemic.

President Piñera hinted that the economic recession in Chile may be so great after the coronavirus that the referendum “perhaps” should be discussed again. THE PRESS / .

President Piñera himself said in an interview with CNN that “perhaps the economic recession is going to be so great, that this is an issue that perhaps will be discussed again.” While various ministers of state have indicated that everything will depend on the health reality of the country.

In conversation with BBC Mundo, Diego Schalper, a deputy from the ruling National Renewal Party, explains that it is important to take into account the legitimacy of the constitutional process in the middle of the pandemic.

“Chile is in crisis. And we will have to see the dimension of the crisis in June or July to resolve if the conditions are right to carry out a plebiscite that has the necessary participation and legitimacy, ”he says.

“You have to go back to work and carry out different activities, but it does not follow that it is possible to have a day of voting with high participation, have a campaign like the one we all want so that this process has legitimacy ”, he adds.

“In a democracy elections are not canceled due to economic crisis”

These approaches have not been well received by members of the opposition, who pointed out that it is “incoherent” that the government propose a “new normal” plan –which includes, among other things, the reopening of shopping centers and the return to school classes– and, in parallel, cast doubt on the plebiscite.

“It is worrying; In a democracy, elections are not canceled or suspended due to economic crises “, the deputy tells BBC Mundo Gabriel Boric, belonging to the opposition coalition Frente Amplio.

“There is a sector of the right that has never wanted to change the Constitution and that is looking for any excuse to try to install a debate around the issue. I want to be emphatic: we are going to defend the constituent itinerary, even if you don’t like it ”he adds.

The parliamentarian affirms that this is not a demand from politicians, but from Chilean citizens.

Chileans also participated in pan-rallies against the Piñera government during the pandemic. THE PRESS / .

“That social discontent that was expressed in recent months is still present, you can’t hide under the carpet, and we have to channel it institutionally ”, he points out.

In the same way, the president of the Party for Democracy (PPD), Heraldo Muñoz, tells BBC Mundo that “The protest is still alive and questioning the plebiscite all it does is alter the tranquility that we need today to control the coronavirus.”

And Muñoz may be right, since many of the protesters who take to the streets today to protest with masks say they are upset by the eventual postponement of the referendum.

This is stated by Cristóbal Venegas.

“The original pandemic is not the coronavirus. It is the Constitution ”.

