The outbreak in three bars in Puertollano rises to 45 positive cases

The tests practiced this Friday at the mass screening Among the people linked to the outbreak detected in three catering establishments in Puertollano (Ciudad Real) have been settled with a total of 19 positive cases, which are added to the 26 previously detected.

As reported this Saturday sources of Health, in the tests of this Friday the analysis of 345 people. Thirteen of the people named did not attend. This planned to practice another 150 tests this next monday.

This past Tuesday, the Provincial Delegation of Health and the Puertollano City Council made a appeal to neighbors who have come to the bars Al son de la tapa, on Amargura street, the Asador El Rincón de Gemita, on Goya street, and El Mesoncito, on Aduana street, between March 27 and April 5, both included, in order to from perform PCR tests for coronavirus diagnosis.

Both those responsible for Health and the municipal authorities called for the responsibility of the neighbors, and they insist the virus is still active and “you have to extreme caution and the fulfillment of the sanitary norms “.

“This outbreak reminds us that it is necessary, for the sake of individual and public health, to return to insist on the use of masks in all public places and especially closed ones, maintaining distance, washing hands, reducing mobility and avoid social gatherings“, indicates the Consistory.