The return of tennis is in danger. After the positive for Grigor Dimitrov’s coronavirus, Borna Coric has announced that it is also infected by COVID-19. The Croatian tennis player confirmed the news on their respective social networks with a text very similar to that published by the Bulgarian. These two positives set off all the alarms and put in check the return of tennis after the exhibition dispute in Belgrade, organized by world number one Novak Djokovic.

« Hello everyone. I want to inform you that I have tested positive on COVID-19. I want to make sure that everyone who has been in contact with me for the past few days is tested! I am very sorry for the damage that may have been caused. I feel good and have no symptoms. Please remain safe and sound. Much love to all! » Croatian tennis player Borna Coric assured on his social networks.

This new contagion unleashes further criticism of Novak Djokovic, than is in the eye of the hurricane for organizing the Adria Tour with public in the stands, without social distancing or masks and without restrictions between the players. After the dispute of the same the results are two positive for coronavirus, for now, and according to some Serbian media world number one is not willing to take the test to know if it is infected or not.

It should be remembered that some days before Dimitrov announced his positive for coronavirus, Coric faced each other with the Bulgarian on the track in the exhibition tournament and defeated him 4-1 and 4-1. Now he has announced that he also has the virus and this has caused several players on the ATP circuit to explode against Nole. They call him irresponsible for breaking all security protocols and overvaluing the virus. Nick Kyrgios was one of those who charged the Serb and assured that “this is what happens when you ignore all the protocols. This is not a joke ».