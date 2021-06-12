the Ourense receives the Fisterra

06/12/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 6:00 p.m. the match of the eleventh day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Ourense and to Fisterra in the O Couto.

The Ourense faces with reinforced spirits the match of the eleventh day to channel a winning streak after winning their last two games 0-1 and 1-0, the first against the Paiosaco-Irons as a visitor and the second against him CSD Arzua in his fiefdom. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the 10 games played so far in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with 42 goals in favor and 47 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Fisterra they were defeated 0-2 in the last match they played against the UD Atios, so he will seek a victory against the Ourense to set the course in the championship. To date, of the 10 matches that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won five of them with a balance of 36 goals in favor and 50 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Ourense he has won three times, has lost once and has drawn once in five games played so far, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving the visitors opportunities to achieve results in his favor. At home, the Fisterra It has a balance of two victories, two defeats and a draw in five games played, so it is a fairly strong opponent away from home that the locals will have to face.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by nine points in favor of the Ourense. The locals, before this game, are in fifth place with 42 points in the standings. For his part, Fisterra it has 33 points and ranks seventh in the competition.