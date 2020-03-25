The Office for the Transfer of Research Results of the University of Malaga (OTRI) today organized an information day on the current calls of the ‘Future and Emerging Technologies’ (FET) program, which is framed in the pillar Horizon 2020 Excellent Science.

The meeting was held in the grade A room of the ETSI Informática y Telecomunicación and it was inaugurated by the deputy vice-chancellor for Transfer in office at the UMA, Joaquin Ortega, and the project manager of the Andalusian Knowledge Agency, Daniel Escacena.

The actions of the FET program aim to explore disruptive technologies through collaborative multidisciplinary projects in emerging areas through three types: ‘FET Open’, focused on radically new technology ideas in innovative areas; ‘FET Proactive’, Which supports the development of emerging issues by promoting collaborative and interdisciplinary research in promising areas, and‘FET Flagships ’, seeking long-term, large-scale initiatives that address frontier research with high future technological potential.

During day Nicolás Ojeda, from the National Contact Point. European Office (FECYT-MICIU), has reported on the current calls, as well as the changes planned for these actions in Horizon europe. The professor of Applied Mathematics at the UMA has also participated Manuel Ojeda, project evaluator; Teresa Serrano, from the Seville Microelectronics Institute (CSIC-USE), participant in a ‘FET Proactive’ project and Mar Gómez, technicians of European projects of the OTRI of the UMA.

This activity has been sponsored by the Vice-Rector’s Office for Research and Transfer at the University of Malaga.

