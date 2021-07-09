The others Italy v England before the final at Wembley

07/09/2021 at 09:03 CEST

Italy is one of the most traditional teams in the history of European football, something they have in common with a England who also plays at home. Thus, both teams have collided on multiple occasions, specifically on 27 occasions, so both combined clearly show their predisposition to face each other for the top of the rankings and European international competitions.

The last time they met in an event of great rank was in 2014, at the World Cup in Brazil. The Italian team took the match of the Group stage 1-2 with goals from Marchisio and Ballotelli for La Nazionale and Sturridge for the Three Roses. However, neither team qualified for the next phase of the World Cup, resulting in a real failure for both.

In 2012, Italy could beat England on penalties after a torrid match that had ended 0-0. However, in the final phase of the competition, the transalpinos were overwhelmed by Spain with a resounding 4-0.

Thus, the last recent meetings have been settled for Italy, which defends this legacy and will seek to proclaim itself European champion in this atypical Euro 2020.