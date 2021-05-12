The other vaccine | Opinion of Fernando Baeta

I read a truism on WhatsApp: that the virus is still active, that it is on the move amidst hugs, revelry and drinking, and that the only thing that has changed is that they have given us permission to go out and look for it. The brilliant occurrence would also be funny if it weren’t true. Because death does not stop, because last week 600 people fell in Spain because of the bug and because in this one many others will die, the same ones that will fall for the worst next week. Celebrating New Years Eve in May has its that and getting rid of the cabanga is almost essential, but continuing to live should be even more so. We are on our way to becoming trileros of life, cheating ourselves with the ball, change those twelve bells for an ICU without a view of paradise.

The essential is the other, one that there is no laboratory to reach: the vaccine against stupidity

If we add a contradictory government to these citizens who show signs of supine imbecility that wants to leave the scam in the hands of the courts or the autonomies, the result can only plunge us into a cosmic helplessness that is difficult to solve. And we are in those. Here we needed two vaccines and the one for Covid-19 was not the most important; the essential is the other, one that there is no laboratory to reach: the vaccine against stupidity. “If intelligence is our salvation, stupidity is our great threat. And for that reason it deserves to be investigated as if it were a disease “, the philosopher José Antonio Marina warned us.

I do not know which is worse, if the images of last Saturday or the confusion emanating from the Executive. The grotesque spectacle of Sánchez returning his Minister of Justice to the corrals and the exchange of clubs between some comrades in the government, coalition or party confirms that this other vaccine is necessary and also that Either we prick ourselves soon or the worst is yet to come.