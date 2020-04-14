Soccer players continue to quarantine because of the coronavirus like any citizen. They have been confined in their homes for practically a month and it still seems that they will be like this for another week, so, like psychologists recommend that anyone keep their time busy, clubs encourage them to be active throughout the day.

Known are already the workouts they are carrying out at home to keep fit. A lot of physical work and little ball, to say the least, in the hour and a half or two hours that they usually exercise daily. The rest of the day, a void ahead to which the clubs insist that they occupy them with other types of activities that make them forget that they are locked up at home.

Many people take advantage of mornings to carry out training and the tables set by the club. Sometimes subsequent videoconferences are held with the entire staff and coaching staff to explain feelings and there, recommended by the psychologists of the clubs, they take the opportunity to emphasize recommend players to be busy for the rest of the day, something that it’s just as important as physical training. “

In fact, in those telematic talks that everyone has there are relaxed moments in which footballers are intended to feel as if they were in the locker room before or after training. They make jokes or remember anecdotes among footballers to have a fun time as the clubs pretend they spend the rest of the day.

That’s where hobbies come in and the tastes of each footballer. There are them with children who they spend their time taking advantage of the family, since during the season, between trips and gatherings they are not with them everything they would like. In addition to play with your kids or help with homework They are marked in online classes, they try to encourage creativity with various activities with which to hang out together.

We also find the ones that focus on video games. FIFA20, Call of Duty, Fortnite … are some of the examples that footballers are rooting for during this time of confinement. If the console is not enough, there is always time for social media and viral challenges in which they challenge each other and thus, in passing, entertain their followers.

Series, movies or reading also play an important role in this extra free time that the footballers are having in the quarantine for the coronavirus. It is true that all the aforementioned activities are compatible and enter, almost all, into the routine of the players who try to occupy the greatest number of hours a day waiting for the ball to roll on the green again.