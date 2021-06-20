The other stories of the third day of the US Open of Torrey Pines

Mackenzie Hughes. (Darren Carroll / USGA)

– I am not superstitious, but just in case a little superstition I am going to have. Say yes. There are things that are not played with and less in a US Open. If it goes well, don’t let a stick move. Tell it to Mackenzie hughes, surely the most surprising of the three leaders in Torrey pines. I don’t think I’m going to do anything special tonight, I’m not going to turn off the phone or anything like that. I will play a little with the children and yes, yes, I am going to have pizza for dinner. I have been doing it for two days and now that I am a leader it is not a question of changing the habit. I’m not superstitious, but a little bit superstitious I am. I don’t think anything happens to eat pizza for three days, “says the Canadian. And much less if the US Open, we add.

– If you have already come to your head the image of that offended friend of yours who would be jumping with a fat vein in his neck crying out to heaven for Hughes’s nutritional atrocity, three days in a row eating pizza for dinner, mother of God, better do not tell him the menu of Rory McIlroy this week. The Norwegian assured yesterday at the end of his phenomenal round of 67 strokes that he would have a chicken sandwich for dinner, the same as on Friday, the same as Thursday, the same as Wednesday, the same as Tuesday and the same as Monday. Yes, as they read it, ‘six in a row’. If things are going well and I have a chance to win the US Open, what need is there to try my luck. Write down the recipe in case you ever have an important tournament. Unless it’s called Yuka sasoThey won’t be able to imitate Rory’s swing, but their chicken sandwich can: grilled chicken, avocado, sun-dried tomato, aioli, and non-sliced ​​loaf bread. Surely the offended one makes less problems, if only because it has avocado.

– In addition to pizza, Mackenzie hughes He was very clear about something else he was going to do on Saturday night. I was going to find the videos of his best shots in the third round and I was going to watch them in a loop. A good method to charge your backpack with morale and confidence before the most difficult Sunday of your life. Remember, he’s going to play in the stellar game at the US Open after missing five consecutive cuts.

– Another surprising leader is Russell henley. His recipe for success includes the ‘Mediterranean diet’, or rather the Galician one. There is a Spaniard in your work team who has been key in recent months. Is about Ramon Bescansa. He’s working the putter with him and he’s gone from 162nd on the PGA Tour in this statistic two years ago to now in the top 100. This week is the fifteenth. Henley also credits Larry Mize. He was in Columbus a few weeks ago practicing the short game and bunker sacks and the truth is that he has not done badly at Torrey Pines. He has made seven of eleven recoveries from the sand.

– The best player on the PGA Tour in putting statistics this season is Louis Oosthuizen. The million dollar question for the South African, however, is not so much how he kicks as how he manages to always be fighting to win in the majors. Your answer is as simple as your swing is effective and graceful. “Well I do not know, really. Perhaps it is because the fields are much more demanding and make you more focused for longer. Who knows », he assures. Don’t expect DeChambeau’s depths in analysis from Oosthuizen.

– By the way, the Californian advances that today he will maintain the same strategy. He’s going to hit as hard as he can to get as close to the green as possible. What if he has a crooked day? Nor does he care too much about DeChambeauYes, believe it or not, he has studied it. “By going longer than the others, my dispersion is greater, so when I miss, I miss by a lot and my ball usually ends up in the public area. There the grass is more trampled and it is easier for you to stay well placed, “he says. Bryson leaves nothing to chance. Perhaps this maxim should also be applied with fans in mind. Yesterday he received many criticisms on social networks for not shouting “ball” when one of the streets failed and ended up in the middle of the public …

– The data has been given by David Durán in the episode of Provisional Ball of this Sunday: it is the second time that Jon Rahm leaves three strokes of the leadership on Sunday of a Great. It has never been closer. It is, therefore, before the best opportunity of his career to win a ‘major’. Go!

