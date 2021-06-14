The other side of COVID: Lamborghini sells now more than ever

The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on all car manufacturers, however the recovery is not being so similar. Luxury car manufacturers are seeing a much stronger and more positive recovery, something that has been perfectly reflected in Lamborghini, since the Italian manufacturer has confirmed that by now it has sold almost a full year of production.

Almost 60% of Lamborghini sales already correspond to the Urus

It will sound crazy for many, not so much for others, but the truth is that Although the crisis caught us all more or less the same, the recovery is not happening in the same way. And the clearest example of this difference is found in the luxury car market, where they are not only reaping strong sales growth, but also demand has skyrocketed well above pre-COVID levels.

Almost all luxury manufacturers confirm this trend, echoing the case of Lamborghini today since its CEO Stephan Winkelman has communicated that at the moment they have already sold almost a year of production. This good news for the coffers of the Italian firm has a double reading, because although it supposes multiply the benefits of the brand, it also supposes extend your waiting lists and having to face a demand that the supply is not able to cover in the short term.

After a start to 2019 that is less than catastrophic at a global level, the rapid recovery of the Asian market and the gradual relaxation of measures in other countries such as Europe, Russia or the USA, has allowed Lamborghini to close the 2020 as the second best year in its history with 7,430 cars sold. Thus, 2021 has everything to become, by far, the best year of sales that the brand has ever experienced, and that in its range we find models such as the Aventador or the Huracán that, despite their constant face washing, they cannot hide their longevity.

Clearly, the Lamborghini Urus is the main culprit for the brand’s good situation, a model that accumulates a strong demand internationally, and that has not yet discovered all its cards. Looking ahead to financial year 2021, everything seems to indicate that In the accumulated Lamborghini we will see that the Urus is already responsible for more than 60% of sales.