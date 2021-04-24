The other prize that Rafa Nadal will seek in the final against Tsitsipas

Rafael Nadal will play its twelfth final of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, this Sunday (4:00 p.m.) against Stefanos Tsitsipas, repeating the final of the 2018 edition although in a different situation because the Greek has established himself as a top tennis player. Recent champion of the Masters 1000 ATP of Monte Carlo, he is not the debutant of then, when he lost 6-2 and 6-1 against the king of the earth.

Raise the trophy in the center of the RCT Barcelona-1899 it is the main objective of the Spanish and the Hellenic. Nadal is undefeated in his previous eleven finals, he took the title from 2005 to 2009, from 2011 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2018. In 2019 he yielded in ‘semis’ to the current champion, Dominic Thiem in crisis and has been removed from the ATP Tour for a few weeks.

Nadal has won 64 of 68 games for his club. In addition to Thiem, he yielded to Àlex Corretja, in the second round of his 2003 debut, Nico Almagro (eighths of 2014) and Fabio Fognini (2015 quarters).

If he gets his 87th title, the 61st on clay, Nadal will also fulfill a prize that may be relevant in the Roland Garros draw. He would recover the world number two to the detriment of the Russian Daniil Medvedev, sick leave due to coronavirus.

World No. 2 with Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev loses half the points of Godó 2019, in which he added 300 as a finalist. It stays at 9,700. Nadal improves the 180 semifinalist. He has 300 insured (9,610), which will be 500 if he is the champion. He would leave with 9,810, beating the Russian by 110.

Remain the Masters 1000 ATP of Madrid and Rome, where Rafa Nadal has room to add as a semifinalist in previous editions. Although Medvedev would have a greater margin, who between both events only added 20 points for each defeat.

The economic heel of the champion

The best of the Nadal-Tsisipas will also be made with a heel of 178,985 euros. The loser will receive one for 58,500 euros. Figures, as in the rest of the circuit, down due to the restrictions demanded by the coronavirus pandemic.