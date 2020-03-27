Organizations have sent their employees to do home office. They do so, in many cases, putting another of their assets at risk: information.

By Ivonne Vargas

With the health alert for the coronavirus pandemic, remote work has become a non-optional measure to reduce the chances of contagion in offices. Organizations such as DHL, Amazon, Google or BBVA were not wrong to implement it in this scenario.

The problem is that companies, regardless of their size, are usually not prepared to develop an emergency home office. “In Mexico, for example, we continue with a conservative vision of remote work, poorly planned, even when we live a culture of risks due to earthquakes and the episode of influenza,” says Alberto del Castillo, Director of Service and Quality at Grupo Adecco Mexico.

The consultant mentions that the first mistake has been to suppose that remote work could simply happen if the employee has a computer. Not in all cases it is so. The second and biggest problem: not having security protocols to protect the information.

In Mexico, 39% of organizations already gave this alternative to their employees prior to the appearance of the coronavirus. What is striking is that the main technology enabled to operate remotely is “access to corporate email,” as 52% of companies in Mexico recognize.

In contrast to that figure, having a virtual private network (VPN) –which is essential for the connection of the mobile workforce– was referred to only by 27% of the firms interviewed by Citrix, a technology solutions firm, in the report El trabajo digital 2019.

Losing control over information, the most important asset, is something that reaches to see if at least 40% of the directors in the territory. They do not know how to proceed even when the information leak is listed among the greatest risks, says Martín Borjas, the country manager of Citrix México.

Also read: Make the home office work in times of the coronavirus

HEALTHY INFORMATION

Jairo Guerrero, Manager of Commercial Innovation at Data Warden, a cybersecurity consulting company, explains that policies and talks to raise awareness with employees about the proper use of platforms must be created.

“Not all companies supervise how to continue business by providing people, especially in key positions, with a VPN (private virtual network) connection,” explains the cyberattack specialist.

It is essential to review or create a Business Continuity Plan, where it is established how the crisis committee works to launch the remote work if required.

Martín Borjas points out that, as part of the continuity plan, control groups are created to explain the challenges faced by each area when they are remote and how doubts will be resolved.

This text is part of the April cover of Fortune in Spanish. We share it with you in the face of the contingency that Mexico is going through due to the new coronavirus.