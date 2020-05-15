The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 complicated the economic existence of thousands of companies around the planet.

Large entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized merchants and self-employed workers had to sharpen their wits, sharpen their pencils and design a new strategy that would allow them to resign the highest possible percentage of income.

While many firms were encouraged to change their course and launch new products, many others managed to ratify their consolidation even in the adverse context.

One such case is that of MercadoLibre, the firm founded by the Argentine businessman Marcos Galperin, which days ago experienced a sharp rise in its shares after showing the balance corresponding to the first quarter of the year. In those numbers, two great keys appeared that catapulted the firm’s good progress during the first months of the pandemic: the MercadoPago virtual wallet and the company’s Immediate Delivery service.

Look also

From the Argentine Chamber of Electronic Commerce, they believe that the traditional online sales event will exceed the records of the last edition. What will be the offers to take advantage of?

Stelleo Tolda, senior vice president and president of operations for MercadoLibre, assessed the future of online commerce in Latin America, detailed how the company works in the current context, and outlined what the next steps of the unicorn created by Galperin will be.

The executive explained that at the start of the pandemic online sales grew because “people didn’t have much idea about how long they were going to stay in the house. “

“That for us was already a huge challenge in itself because we did not have a lot of product offerings in categories like ‘food’. So we went out looking for that with the industry, with distributors, in order to have what people were looking for in that moment “, detailed.

Tolda clarified that already in April the panorama changed because the perception that people also did it and understood that they were going to stay a longer time at home. “Started to buy very different things. Started to search things to work from home, be it a laptop, be furniture to be more comfortable. People He started exercising from home so much that had to do with sports, both searches and purchases grew, “he explained..

Stelleo Tolda, Senior Vice President and President of Operations, MercadoLibre

“What to do with the boys at home? Toys, games, video games. All of that has grown a lot since then. It is interesting. People cooking a lot too. Making bread, and everything that has to do with it is also growing a lot. In summary, now we are seeing that ecommerce is growing throughout the region much, and much more than it was growing before, “he added.

He emphasized praising the logistics implemented by MercadoLiber in a context in which many businesses have their doors closed. “Today much of our volume comes from our distribution centers. Our logistics operations are working with record volumes from growth, “he stressed.

He specified that many sellers who own their closed premises are looking for MercadoLibre as a marketplace, as an opportunity to offer their merchandise. “Today there are solutions for those sellers who are able to operate,” he added., in an extensive interview with the CNN en Español news network.

He highlighted having negotiated with the governments of the 18 countries in which they operate to ensure that e-commerce was among the essential services that could function during quarantines.. “That was not something that was immediate in all countries. There was also a challenge to get some markets open to operate normally. In Colombia the quarantine was very severe at the beginning. In Peru too. In both countries we were working to talk to the government and convince him that it was important to have e-commerce working simply because of the lack of alternatives for the people, “he revealed.

He emphasized that with the pandemic “ecommerce became medium-sized companies and even individuals on our platform as well.” “From the buyer side, what we saw was very significant growth in new buyers. We had 5 million new buyers in different categories in the period of one and a half months since the quarantine began. That is an expressive number, to give an idea. Last year we had about 45 million unique buyers in the entire region. With which it is an important increase in a short term “, he detailed.

On the other hand, beyond growth, he confessed that there is still “a lot of opportunity for growth in ecommerce in the region.” “Both from the offer, because many shops never sold online, but also from the consumer’s point of view. There are many people who are trying to buy online for the first time, are having good experiences and we believe that they will return and continue to buy online, “he said.

When asked about the growth limit that online sales will have in the region, Tolda was “optimistic”. “At MercadoLibre we are very optimistic. People will continue buying online. People try it for the first time and have good experiences. The product arrives. It arrives in a short time. And that, the ease, the comfort of buying online. To have the product that comes to your home. It is something for me a way without turning. The trend is for more growth, “he predicted..

On the other hand, he referred to the speculations that exist regarding how much e-commerce will grow during the pandemic. “Today it is of the order of 6% of the total trade of the countries. Some estimate that it can grow 1% or 2% in a period of less than a year, which would be an enormous growth. Achieve that it could grow 2 points in a year would be tremendous “, he considered.

He insisted that MercadoLibre already operates its own logistics in several countries, with its distribution centers working together with transport companies and making delivery better and better. “Something we measure every day is what percentage of deliveries arrive in less than 48 hours. That may depending on the country is a very high service. We are talking about huge countries in which delivering the majority of products in less than 48 hours is a major challenge. But we are achieving it “, he highlighted.

When asked about how MercadoLibre could avoid becoming a monopoly within the region, the executive clarified that they have competitors in all the countries where we operate. “We have some that are local, from a single country. Others that are regional and then, increasingly, these that are global competitors. From the United States, from China. The truth is that the Latin American region has low online penetration of e-commerce and the potential is enormous. The world’s major market players have their sights and already have their presence in the region, “he said.

He also explained how MercadoLibre manages the more than 11,000 employees that it has, which are not the ones that work in the logistics operation.

“We moved them to work from home in a week. It was something important. Many of these people had never worked from home or had the appliances and conditions to operate from home. At first, We managed to get 90%, who are all those who can work from home, to do so. The 10% who work with us in logistics are working from distribution centers under a very rigid security protocol.. Not only with the protective equipment, but also with the distance between people. Too We are controlling the temperature of those who enter and leave these warehouses. We are keeping everything under control with constant cleaning of the logistics operation, “he added..

On the other hand, he recognized that there were people that took advantage of the pandemic to sell products at higher prices than expected. “In some countries there is price control and we are helping to control this from our platform,” he added..

He explained that many countries Most of the volume we operate is by truck because many countries do not have operating airlines.

“This led us to adjust delivery promises for not being able to deliver it by plane. The evolution of our own logistics network is very positive. We are able to deliver more than 55% of the total volume we have in less than 48 hours. At a regional level, I consider an excellent level of service, “he said..

On the other hand, he rejected that MercadoLibre thinks about franchising its current delivery logistics chain.

“This logistics chain is available to operators who use our platform. It is something that we do consider in the future. We know that our sellers do not only sell through the MercadoLibre channel. So I understand that there is demand for that. It is something we have in mind but now we have other priorities, “he said..

On the other hand, he referred to how the MercadoLibre business on mobile evolved in recent times. He specified that more than 60% of our volume goes through cell phones. “The computer is less and less relevant, compared to the cell phone. People got used to using our app, which is one of the most popular in the region, in general. And, by far, the most popular for commerce,” he added..

Lastly, he defined what are the keys to creating a great platform that later becomes an excellent business

“There are many technology tools available today to make an online application today. I don’t think the problem is more technical. Yes the problem or the challenge is to think what to do. What can I do that is different, new, something that no one has ever done before. And then it is the execution of the idea. Is to do something that has good usability. That solves problems that people have and start using them on a recurring basis, “he said.

The executive added that “Another challenge is marketing, to generate traffic to an application“

“That is also part of the challenge. But many times if you have a very good product or application, word of mouth is efficient to generate business growth. Then browsing an app is another challenge“he added.

“The ease of finding a product, in a search, for example” is something that MercadoLibre invests a lot in. Knowing that the space of a cell phone screen is small so that people can find what they are looking for. The search tool is key. Then, ease of payment is another key. We don’t talk much about MercadoPago, which is our fintech. We invest a lot in the payment experience and the ease of it, “he said..

He described that “the best applications have the possibility that one can save the information of their card, so that it is in ‘one click’ the purchase“

“But afterwards it is not only the online experience that matters in the application but this that we were talking about before that is the delivery. The circle closes with the entry in the app but it completes when you deliver the product and the customer already has it at home“he expressed.

Despite the interest that surrounds the world of drones, Tolda recognized that currently the company “is not seeing it” as a possibility that can support the volume of deliveries.

“We had a maximum of 1,400,000 packages delivered in a single day in the type of delivery. I don’t see it in the near future to do it with drones. I think they are useful with isolated populations and problems of access to a locality. But in most of the products they will continue to be delivered by trucks, vans and motorcycles ”, he specified.

He commented that as a company they accompany technology and adapt permanently to it. He recalled that in the beginning, cell phones were just for talking, but with the arrival of smartphones everything changed. “We had to adapt. More than 60 of our volume is through these devices. We are attentive to people’s behaviors, but we are not necessarily the ones who push these trends. We do have an open platform that allows us to adapt to new consumer trends in people, “he explained.

He highlighted that the company supports the payment process with QR code through simple phones, which have only one camera. “With a simple camera and a QR code, you can make a payment by MercadoPago. The digitization of payments is a trend. There are many people in the region who are unbanked, who do not have a checking account, a savings bank, and do not have the possibility of making payments except through cash, silver“He pointed out.

In this context, he remarked that MercadoPago is a digital wallet that allows people to have money in their account in a secure way. “In times of concern with the issue of money management. It is something much more effective. We see that people are adopting the use of digital payments in the region, “he said.

He added that since the launch of MercadoLibre there has been talk of democratizing trade. “On our platform anyone can sell and anyone can buy. Generate competition and opportunity. Sales numbers are growing. It is natural for governments to be something important. When e-commerce grows, governments raise more. We believe that it helps because all transactions are registered and is very important for its formalization.“He expressed.

He ventured that in the future, from what happened with this pandemic, there will be more labor flexibility. “Many more people will work from home. No need to be in the office every day. There will be more open spaces. People will no longer own their space and chair. There will be more rotation of people in one day and throughout the week, I think they are things that will remain, “he said.

He acknowledged that he would like to have more development team at MercadoLibre. “It is the usual challenge. We have many projects and initiatives. We believe we have a lot to improve. Everything happens through technology. We are hiring developers, all the time. We see throughout the region the opportunity to hire more developers, but we cannot cope. I would like to meet with the magic wand, thousands of new developers“He added.

On the other hand, Slipped some small similarities and differences that MercadoLibre maintains with Amazon, the American giant created by Jeff Bezos, the richest man on the planet.

“Amazon did not start as a marketplace as MercadoLibre did. We have more years of experience in this field. But it is an admirable company where we learn from much of what they do. But it is not only the only reference we have. We also look a lot at China, where ecommerce is 20% of the total trade in that country, that is, more than double that in the United States. We learn from other markets but not only from the US and China“He remarked.

In this sense, he stressed that “we are good students of business models of different companies“

“We talk a lot with different companies. But the challenge is to execute and how to do what they do in other markets in ours, because the realities between the businesses in the countries are very different. We make comparisons with all the local competitors we have. We are happy with our navigation. But we don’t spend time looking at the competition, but to be better and better for our clients“He stressed.

Tolda considered that everything that can be sold in the physical world, can also be sold online. “There are chances to develop categories not yet developed. For example, him automotive world. For me it has enormous potential for development. Even to be able to buy cars in the online environment. But I see that there are many opportunities not yet explored, “he added.

When asked about home office work and how to monitor productivity, He said that this is the job and role of the company’s leaders and managers, who accompany their teams and ensure that they are productive..

“Most of the teams do not work based on daily results, but on projects and metrics that we accompany over time. Now, in this context, you need to have frequent meetings. If we do a survey with employees, they will surely say that they work more now than they did before“He stressed.

Lastly, he detailed how the sales volume ranking is integrated among the different countries where MercadoLibre operates. “Brazil is the main country in quantity. More than half of sales occur in that country. Argentina is the second country, and Mexico is the third, but it is growing more than Argentina. We also see a lot of progress in Chile and Colombia. Then Uruguay and Peru“He described.

Finally, he considered that the great lesson that COVID-19 will leave in MercadoLibre was “the great learning about the company’s adaptability”.

“For us who provide a service based on people’s habits, it has been very necessary to adapt to these changes in habits.. This agility that we have was the most important thing that could allow us to adapt to this changing scenario. On the other hand, the message for people is positive. I think we will come out better on the other side of this. There are difficult individual situations, but I am optimistic that we will have individual learnings that will allow us to face any other type of situation.“, full.